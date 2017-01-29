Bull Mania wrote:
Presuming we don't sign anyone else.
1. Johnny Campbell
2. Omari Caro
3. James Mendieka
4. Illiess Macani
5. Ethan Ryan
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross.Peltier
11. James Bentley
12. Colton Roche
13. Brandan Wilkinson
14. vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Ross Oakes
17. Keenan Tomlinson/Vytas Vaznys
The season starts thr week after against Rochdale for me. Desperately need forwards. Backs looks fine.
Like you say your backs look ok, obviously nowhere near what you had last season but your forwards are going to get battered. Even the lower teams will probably have a field day against that line up.