Foster and Joseph will have stayed, Foster has been with the lads in all the Tweets and photos on Twitter. Plus Joseph has tweeted something with #BullsFamily so that points to him staying (assuming they will be fit next week?). Can't see Caro making the first game if he was in a protective boot so:
1. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
3. James Mendeika
4. Ross Oakes
5. Illiess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Phil Joseph
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross Peltier
11. Alex Foster
12. Colton Roche
13. James Bentley
14. Vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Liam Kirk
17. Brandan Wilkinson/Oscar Thomas
