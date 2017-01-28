WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:01 am
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 207
Location: Depends whose asking
RickyF1 wrote:
24 training up at odsal



:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: happy days

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:09 pm
Nozzy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4196
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
With the game just 8 days away can anyone hazard a guess at a 17 man line up for the HKR match given the players available?
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:12 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4239
Don't known if anyone seen the photo of the players at nandos on twitter but looks like Alex Foster is on it

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:15 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 379
Chistolm is on way back to UK..think he's signed for us?
Him , Joseph and Foster would bolster squad no end..

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4239
Nozzy wrote:
With the game just 8 days away can anyone hazard a guess at a 17 man line up for the HKR match given the players available?


Presuming we don't sign anyone else.

1. Johnny Campbell
2. Omari Caro
3. James Mendieka
4. Illiess Macani
5. Ethan Ryan
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross.Peltier
11. James Bentley
12. Colton Roche
13. Brandan Wilkinson

14. vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Ross Oakes
17. Keenan Tomlinson/Vytas Vaznys

The season starts thr week after against Rochdale for me. Desperately need forwards. Backs looks fine.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:59 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2649
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Foster and Joseph will have stayed, Foster has been with the lads in all the Tweets and photos on Twitter. Plus Joseph has tweeted something with #BullsFamily so that points to him staying (assuming they will be fit next week?). Can't see Caro making the first game if he was in a protective boot so:

1. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
3. James Mendeika
4. Ross Oakes
5. Illiess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Phil Joseph
9. Joe Lumb
10. Ross Peltier
11. Alex Foster
12. Colton Roche
13. James Bentley

14. Vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
16. Liam Kirk
17. Brandan Wilkinson/Oscar Thomas
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
