With the game just 8 days away can anyone hazard a guess at a 17 man line up for the HKR match given the players available?
Presuming we don't sign anyone else.
1. Johnny Campbell 2. Omari Caro 3. James Mendieka 4. Illiess Macani 5. Ethan Ryan 6. Leon Pryce 7. Joe Keyes 8. Liam Kirk 9. Joe Lumb 10. Ross.Peltier 11. James Bentley 12. Colton Roche 13. Brandan Wilkinson
14. vila Halafihi 15. Jon Magrin 16. Ross Oakes 17. Keenan Tomlinson/Vytas Vaznys
The season starts thr week after against Rochdale for me. Desperately need forwards. Backs looks fine.
