woolly07 wrote:
Does anyone know if we are back training in Tong or have we lost that facility?
I hope Toovey is using the excellent facilities up there.
'This morning, Geoff Toovey touched down in Bradford City, and took an immediate trip to visit the squad and staff at Tong training centre.'http://us6.campaign-archive1.com/?u=61b ... ff01aafb40
Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:42 pm
Thanks for that Paul.
Good choice of charity as I too have come to know that cause.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:05 am
They got back into Tong on Tuesday I believe. The "lease" (or whatever the proper word for the rental of the facilities) was one of the things bought by the RFL and then sold to the new owners for the same price.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:04 am
The official name of the place is Integrated House iirc. And I thought it was still a council subsidiary. We only have the ground floor, there are offices in use upstairs by someone else.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:15 am
I hope there's a discount for being in a building with that name.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:27 am
Highlander wrote:
The official name of the place is Integrated House iirc. And I thought it was still a council subsidiary. We only have the ground floor, there are offices in use upstairs by someone else.
The school own the building, I don't think anyone use's upstairs. i can find out though.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:49 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
The school own the building, I don't think anyone use's upstairs. i can find out though.
oooooh - intrigue!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:15 pm
Oscar Thomas has officially signed for a year. Bulls just tweeted it!
