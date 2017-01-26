WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:33 pm
Paul124897 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 6:58 pm
Posts: 3856
Location: Manchester
woolly07 wrote:
Does anyone know if we are back training in Tong or have we lost that facility?
I hope Toovey is using the excellent facilities up there.


'This morning, Geoff Toovey touched down in Bradford City, and took an immediate trip to visit the squad and staff at Tong training centre.'

http://us6.campaign-archive1.com/?u=61b ... ff01aafb40

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:42 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 672
Paul124897 wrote:
'This morning, Geoff Toovey touched down in Bradford City, and took an immediate trip to visit the squad and staff at Tong training centre.'

http://us6.campaign-archive1.com/?u=61b ... ff01aafb40


Thanks for that Paul.
Good choice of charity as I too have come to know that cause.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:05 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1991
Location: No longer Bradford
They got back into Tong on Tuesday I believe. The "lease" (or whatever the proper word for the rental of the facilities) was one of the things bought by the RFL and then sold to the new owners for the same price.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:04 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2007
Location: Bradford
The official name of the place is Integrated House iirc. And I thought it was still a council subsidiary. We only have the ground floor, there are offices in use upstairs by someone else.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:15 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7477
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I hope there's a discount for being in a building with that name.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:27 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 773
Location: Waiting
Highlander wrote:
The official name of the place is Integrated House iirc. And I thought it was still a council subsidiary. We only have the ground floor, there are offices in use upstairs by someone else.

The school own the building, I don't think anyone use's upstairs. i can find out though.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:49 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 204
Location: Depends whose asking
RickyF1 wrote:
The school own the building, I don't think anyone use's upstairs. i can find out though.


oooooh - intrigue! 8)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Oscar Thomas has officially signed for a year. Bulls just tweeted it!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Alex Mc, amberavenger, AndyMc88, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, fifty50, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, LU2, Nelson, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Surely not, Terry Price's knee, The Writer, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, vbfg, woolly07 and 457 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,4551,81075,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  