Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8990
Location: bradford
|
hindle xiii wrote:
Or Jospeh. Dunno if they just meant against Hudds.
dont think joseph has re-signed yet (if he does at all).
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 834
|
mat wrote:
dont think joseph has re-signed yet (if he does at all).
He hasn't confirmed that on twitter couple of days ago although if he hasn't makes you wonder contract he was going to be on. Think foster needs signing up if he hasn't asap
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1286
|
tigertot wrote:
Yes, I fully believe it is true that an Oldham fan told you that.
It is absolutely true, only this afternoon. He is a supervisor at work & from what I gather an occasional Roughyeds fan.
Looks like it's all BS then.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27556Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
...He is a supervisor at work ....
Looks like it's all BS then.
So, just a true supervisor then
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:06 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Bullseye wrote:
They'll be saying Hanley's off to Wigan next.
Not sure about that one, but I've heard rumours of newlove to saints, not believing that though as Pauls "injured" at the moment....
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:38 am
|
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 101
|
Duckman wrote:
Not sure about that one, but I've heard rumours of newlove to saints, not believing that though as Pauls "injured" at the moment....
I heard Eddie Tees is going to retire
Can't believe that, he's far too young. Surely not after kicking all those goals and a Wembley appearance recently? More to the point we only have a young lad of 16 in reserve. No way can you throw a young manin against those rough Donny lads! He won't last 2 minutes mark my words
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3620Location:
Hornsea
|
ATS1 wrote:
I heard Eddie Tees is going to retire
Can't believe that, he's far too young. Surely not after kicking all those goals and a Wembley appearance recently? More to the point we only have a young lad of 16 in reserve. No way can you throw a young manin against those rough Donny lads! He won't last 2 minutes mark my words
Hopefully just him and not his wife. Otherwise known as Eddie Tees lady
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4432
|
Not getting hopes up about Foster and oseph.
Everybody see has been signed.
Shame because was looking forward to.seeing them both play this season.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14752
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
ATS1 wrote:
those rough Donny lads!
Donny lads are rough. They are also intelligent, witty, well hung, modest, generous, attractive. I fact, pretty goddam perfect.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
