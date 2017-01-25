|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25933
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
They'll be saying Hanley's off to Wigan next.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 5:37 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Castleford
|
Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?
As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be
|
There is a light that never goes out.
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4236
|
The Doctor wrote:
Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?
As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be
Very highly rated. Made his debut aged just 17. Sure he will flourish even further under Powell. With half backs at an absolute premium, and even when we find one we tend to put them at FB, he could be a very valuable asset to Cas.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1285
|
Haven't the time to trawl the whole thread so, an Oldham fan I know says Omari Caro has signed for them. Any truth in that ?
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 770
Location: Waiting
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Haven't the time to trawl the whole thread so, an Oldham fan I know says Omari Caro has signed for them. Any truth in that ?
Omari Caro @Omaricaro Jan 21
More
Delighted to have put pen to paper and sign for @OfficialBullsRL for 2017. Cannot wait to get back on the field #coyb
From Caro twitter page
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1979
Location: No longer Bradford
|
And Caro started the game at Huddersfield on Sunday. Went off injured, but was definitely in a Bradford shirt, not an Oldham one.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 16
|
Bullseye wrote:
They'll be saying Hanley's off to Wigan next.
Well that could be a bit of truth in that.And in other breaking news rumours were havin to sell Cast Iron Casey to KR so we can finnish off the payments on the new floodlights.Foxys not happy.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14748
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Haven't the time to trawl the whole thread so, an Oldham fan I know says Omari Caro has signed for them. Any truth in that ?
Yes, I fully believe it is true that an Oldham fan told you that.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1583
|
Listening to RHP show it was mentioned that after Leon than Caro was the oldest in the squad at 25. But what about Campbell? I presume this was a slip of the mind rather than a Johnny not re-joining.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1583
|
Or Jospeh. Dunno if they just meant against Hudds.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, brian2, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, colly226, Cookie, debaser, dull nickname, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle rover, hindle xiii, knock-on, Marcus's Bicycle, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, nottinghamtiger, Nozzy, PHILISAN, RDM, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, SCONE, Spannerz, Ste100Centurions, Surely not, Top Saint, vbfg, Wakeylad21 and 399 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|