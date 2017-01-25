WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:34 pm
They'll be saying Hanley's off to Wigan next.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:43 pm
Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?

As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be :thumb:
There is a light that never goes out.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:02 pm
Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?

As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be :thumb:


Very highly rated. Made his debut aged just 17. Sure he will flourish even further under Powell. With half backs at an absolute premium, and even when we find one we tend to put them at FB, he could be a very valuable asset to Cas.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:25 pm
Haven't the time to trawl the whole thread so, an Oldham fan I know says Omari Caro has signed for them. Any truth in that ?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:27 pm
Omari Caro ‏@Omaricaro Jan 21
Delighted to have put pen to paper and sign for @OfficialBullsRL for 2017. Cannot wait to get back on the field #coyb

From Caro twitter page

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:34 pm
And Caro started the game at Huddersfield on Sunday. Went off injured, but was definitely in a Bradford shirt, not an Oldham one.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:21 pm
Well that could be a bit of truth in that.And in other breaking news rumours were havin to sell Cast Iron Casey to KR so we can finnish off the payments on the new floodlights.Foxys not happy.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:52 pm
Yes, I fully believe it is true that an Oldham fan told you that.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:34 pm
Listening to RHP show it was mentioned that after Leon than Caro was the oldest in the squad at 25. But what about Campbell? I presume this was a slip of the mind rather than a Johnny not re-joining.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:35 pm
Or Jospeh. Dunno if they just meant against Hudds.
