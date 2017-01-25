Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?
As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be
Very highly rated. Made his debut aged just 17. Sure he will flourish even further under Powell. With half backs at an absolute premium, and even when we find one we tend to put them at FB, he could be a very valuable asset to Cas.
