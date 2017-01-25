Just wondered if any of you guys had any thoughts or info on how you rated Jake Trueman?
As a side note, all the best for the new season - under Toovey I'm sure you guys are heading in the right direction to get back where you should be
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, drdnght, Fr13daY, Grimmy, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, HiramC, josefw, jus@casvegas, Kevin Turvey, Nothus, PAC, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Smew, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Doctor, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg and 408 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|