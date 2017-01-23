|
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
roofaldo2 wrote:
Not sure but Truman has signed for Cas
You can't use that avatar unless you say:
Trueman has signed for Cas. Woooo!
edit: And then you have to blade your own forehead.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:38 am
This may or may not be true as I heard well actually read it on the Tinternet but Trueman has signed for Cas.
P.S. I'm not his dad
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:38 am
Does anyone know if Trueman has signed for Cas? I've not heard.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:39 am
Bullseye wrote:
Yes but not the finished article.
Just leave the rest to us.
"We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they're ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can't afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won't be able to be slurping off the gravy train that's been feeding them all these years. They don't want that to end." Sarah Palin
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:59 am
Greavsie wrote:
has Cameron Scott signed for Hull FC, what position does he play and is he any good
Centre and from speaking to people who know a lot more about junior rugby than most, he was one of the most sought after 16 year olds this year. By all accounts, a very special player
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:15 pm
Hot off the press: Just heard it from KCNBABT - his son, Truman has signed for Cas - you heard it here first(ish)
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:38 pm
Its True, Man signed for Cas.
