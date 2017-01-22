I fully expect a large handful of signings to be made within 7-10 days. Loans can be done quickly now. Question is, do we wait for Toovey to decide or can some players be signed this next week on recommendations from our coaches and Leon.
Hopefully, Toovey has already agreed deals or at least chatted with a number of good young or fringe players from down under - different versions of Moss and Chisholme. If Smith knew lots of players so must Toovey. It all depends what money we have and how much is staying in the championship worth?
I do think we can bring in 10-12 players quickly and things will look a lot better. Its just a case of getting through those first 4-6 games with a few wins so it gives the team to train and gel under the new coach.
I will be checking every day for news as I expect lots of it over the next 2-3 weeks.