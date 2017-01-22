WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 4:22 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 7
Location: Keighley
mat wrote:
Other name could be harper that we're rumoured to have pinched from keighley. What we dont know yet is which of the 26 are first team and which are from u19s.

Turns out Harper has gone to Sheffield, I was premature on that one

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:17 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4227
Leigh Beattie says the new owners committed to running an academy in 2017. Great news :D

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:44 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14845
Location: Gods County
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Or maybe Chisholm was on ridiculous money which we simply can't afford if we are to break even? Therefore the releasing of Chisholm makes perfect sense. Pryce and Keyes in the halves with Thomas as back up.

Forget this idea of gamebreakers such as Samlmut and Chisholm. Get a side together than can win 11/12 of the 23 games in the season. Then bring in reinforcements in the Shield games to ensure survival. If anything we need forwards. I know Peltier, Magrin and Joseph will probably end up propping but where is the rest of the pack?

Correct the money Moss and Chisholm were been paid was silly for a Championship side.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:57 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2632
Location: Shipley, Bradford
redeverready wrote:
Correct the money Moss and Chisholm were been paid was silly for a Championship side.


I thought as much. It baffles me when people say we shouldn't have got rid etc. Yes it's disappointing but unfortunately we can't afford to be paying players silly wages. Maybe their wage would have been justified with a top 4 finish and promotion? But we were a mid-table Championship side.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:52 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7310
redeverready wrote:
Correct the money Moss and Chisholm were been paid was silly for a Championship side.


How much?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:02 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 664
I fully expect a large handful of signings to be made within 7-10 days. Loans can be done quickly now. Question is, do we wait for Toovey to decide or can some players be signed this next week on recommendations from our coaches and Leon.
Hopefully, Toovey has already agreed deals or at least chatted with a number of good young or fringe players from down under - different versions of Moss and Chisholme. If Smith knew lots of players so must Toovey. It all depends what money we have and how much is staying in the championship worth?

I do think we can bring in 10-12 players quickly and things will look a lot better. Its just a case of getting through those first 4-6 games with a few wins so it gives the team to train and gel under the new coach.
I will be checking every day for news as I expect lots of it over the next 2-3 weeks.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:16 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7974
Location: Odsal Stadium
Anyone we recruit from down under is likely to be on a sizeable wage and have to meet the minimum criteria for a visa. I'm not expecting to see many if any recruits from down under, certainly in the short term. We absolutely need to bolster the pack though, we don't have the outside backs to get us out of trouble. So yes probably a fair few loans and hopefully a few permanent signings if the right players becomes available.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:38 pm
bullboy101
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 5:48 pm
Posts: 100
Sorry if it's been mentioned but did anyone sign up Jacob Trueman??
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullboy101, Bulls Boy 2011, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, Dudley, FLYING HANDBAG, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Nothus, psychostring, Pumpetypump, rossybull, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Surely not, TBC, thepimp007, tikkabull, vbfg, Wigg'n and 281 guests

