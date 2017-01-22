Bulls4Champs wrote: Woefully short on backrowers, presuming we think we have got who we have, including those missing today.



If we get this centre that we have rumoured to have pipped Kieghley to then we could move Foster to the backrow but young Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be just wont be enough.



Magrin, Kirk, Peltier, Roche & (Joseph) as props. Probably could do with AN OTHER



Pretty much agree, with that. We definitely need some forwards and maybe an extra strike player [in the centres?] to complement such as Ethan Ryan, if we're to have even the remotest chance of staying up. Rather depends on what kind of funding we're getting, I guess.