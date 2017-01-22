WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:07 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4226
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Does anyone have any info on Phil Joseph? Has he signed? Could do with his experience in the pack.


Not in the side today

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:14 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9569
Location: Here
Nor is Pryce, so maybe don't read so much into that.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:19 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4428
So what is the side?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:24 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8983
Location: bradford
campbell
caro
mendeika
oakes
macani
pickersgill
keyes
kirk
lumb
peltier
roche
bentley
wilkinson

subs
halafihi
rickett
tomlinson
butterworth
hodgson
vaznys
magrin

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:32 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2613
There's a couple of who?'s in that line up. At least for me as I'm not hugely clued up on the junior teams.

But there's some serious holes in that side and I have to question the wisdom of allowing Chisholm to leave as we look to be down in regards to having any real game breakers in the side
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:41 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: Bradford
mat wrote:
campbell
caro
mendeika
oakes
macani
pickersgill
keyes
kirk
lumb
peltier
roche
bentley
wilkinson

subs
halafihi
rickett
tomlinson
butterworth
hodgson
vaznys
magrin


20 names there. Add in Pryce, Joseph, Foster, Ryan and Thomas and we're almost at the 26 mentioned on Friday. I assume another lad from the Academy is the missing name

Clearly we are hugely short of experience for the season ahead

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:43 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8983
Location: bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
20 names there. Add in Pryce, Joseph, Foster, Ryan and Thomas and we're almost at the 26 mentioned on Friday. I assume another lad from the Academy is the missing name

Clearly we are hugely short of experience for the season ahead


Other name could be harper that we're rumoured to have pinched from keighley. What we dont know yet is which of the 26 are first team and which are from u19s.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:47 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2622
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Or maybe Chisholm was on ridiculous money which we simply can't afford if we are to break even? Therefore the releasing of Chisholm makes perfect sense. Pryce and Keyes in the halves with Thomas as back up.

Forget this idea of gamebreakers such as Sammut and Chisholm. Get a side together than can win 11/12 of the 23 games in the season. Then bring in reinforcements in the Shield games to ensure survival. If anything we need forwards. I know Peltier, Magrin and Joseph will probably end up propping but where is the rest of the pack?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 3:04 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4428
Woefully short on backrowers, presuming we think we have got who we have, including those missing today.

If we get this centre that we have rumoured to have pipped Kieghley to then we could move Foster to the backrow but young Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be just wont be enough.

Magrin, Kirk, Peltier, Roche & (Joseph) as props. Probably could do with AN OTHER

Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be isn't going to be enough.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 3:29 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9018
Location: Bradbados
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Woefully short on backrowers, presuming we think we have got who we have, including those missing today.

If we get this centre that we have rumoured to have pipped Kieghley to then we could move Foster to the backrow but young Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be just wont be enough.

Magrin, Kirk, Peltier, Roche & (Joseph) as props. Probably could do with AN OTHER

Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be isn't going to be enough.


Pretty much agree, with that. We definitely need some forwards and maybe an extra strike player [in the centres?] to complement such as Ethan Ryan, if we're to have even the remotest chance of staying up. Rather depends on what kind of funding we're getting, I guess.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  