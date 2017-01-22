|
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Does anyone have any info on Phil Joseph? Has he signed? Could do with his experience in the pack.
Not in the side today
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:14 pm
Nor is Pryce, so maybe don't read so much into that.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:19 pm
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:24 pm
campbell
caro
mendeika
oakes
macani
pickersgill
keyes
kirk
lumb
peltier
roche
bentley
wilkinson
subs
halafihi
rickett
tomlinson
butterworth
hodgson
vaznys
magrin
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:32 pm
There's a couple of who?'s in that line up. At least for me as I'm not hugely clued up on the junior teams.
But there's some serious holes in that side and I have to question the wisdom of allowing Chisholm to leave as we look to be down in regards to having any real game breakers in the side
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:41 pm
mat wrote:
campbell
caro
mendeika
oakes
macani
pickersgill
keyes
kirk
lumb
peltier
roche
bentley
wilkinson
subs
halafihi
rickett
tomlinson
butterworth
hodgson
vaznys
magrin
20 names there. Add in Pryce, Joseph, Foster, Ryan and Thomas and we're almost at the 26 mentioned on Friday. I assume another lad from the Academy is the missing name
Clearly we are hugely short of experience for the season ahead
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:43 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
20 names there. Add in Pryce, Joseph, Foster, Ryan and Thomas and we're almost at the 26 mentioned on Friday. I assume another lad from the Academy is the missing name
Clearly we are hugely short of experience for the season ahead
Other name could be harper that we're rumoured to have pinched from keighley. What we dont know yet is which of the 26 are first team and which are from u19s.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:47 pm
Or maybe Chisholm was on ridiculous money which we simply can't afford if we are to break even? Therefore the releasing of Chisholm makes perfect sense. Pryce and Keyes in the halves with Thomas as back up.
Forget this idea of gamebreakers such as Sammut and Chisholm. Get a side together than can win 11/12 of the 23 games in the season. Then bring in reinforcements in the Shield games to ensure survival. If anything we need forwards. I know Peltier, Magrin and Joseph will probably end up propping but where is the rest of the pack?
Sun Jan 22, 2017 3:04 pm
Woefully short on backrowers, presuming we think we have got who we have, including those missing today.
If we get this centre that we have rumoured to have pipped Kieghley to then we could move Foster to the backrow but young Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be just wont be enough.
Magrin, Kirk, Peltier, Roche & (Joseph) as props. Probably could do with AN OTHER
Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be isn't going to be enough.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 3:29 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Woefully short on backrowers, presuming we think we have got who we have, including those missing today.
If we get this centre that we have rumoured to have pipped Kieghley to then we could move Foster to the backrow but young Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be just wont be enough.
Magrin, Kirk, Peltier, Roche & (Joseph) as props. Probably could do with AN OTHER
Bentley and Wilkinson as promising as they may be isn't going to be enough.
Pretty much agree, with that. We definitely need some forwards and maybe an extra strike player [in the centres?] to complement such as Ethan Ryan, if we're to have even the remotest chance of staying up. Rather depends on what kind of funding we're getting, I guess.
