bowlingboy wrote:
Is he any good?
just had a look on leigh board and they seem to rate him. young but good attitude.
why on earth did keighley announce signing before he'd actually signed contract?
Ethan Ryan has signed up! Best news of the day!
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:07 pm
Geoff wrote:
At present we don't have a dual reg with anyone, but with our existing injury problems even before the season starts, I'm not sure many would be let go. We used 34 players last season. The other clubs with no dual reg are Saints, Hull, Leigh and Catalans.
We (Wigan) do have an agreement, with Swinton, we sent about eight players to them last season with many playing quite a few times for them (Liam Marshall got about 20 tries for them iirc) and it has been mentioned in local papers that this will continue this year. I would imagine most of any fringe players needing game time but not ready for SL yet would go to Swinton.
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Has Smith defo gone to Hull FC?
From Cameron himself
mat wrote:
why on earth did keighley announce signing before he'd actually signed contract?
Without knowing the facts I would guess there was a verbal agreement. In any case contracts usually have a clause that allows a player to "move up a division". Although it would seem "temporary" in this case
.
Let's face it, the way some players have behaved recently makes a nonsense out of contracts.
I've read good things about him, but what we haven't had we won't miss.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:10 am
It's a shame that Chisholm has gone because looking at the team we could have done with someone like Dane who has the X factor to maybe win us a couple of games we now may well lose, we possibly need to sign a one trick pony, that's if we intend to stay in the championship next season, or are we going to take 2 steps back to take one forward
Molsk111 wrote:
It's a shame that Chisholm has gone because looking at the team we could have done with someone like Dane who has the X factor to maybe win us a couple of games we now may well lose, we possibly need to sign a one trick pony, that's if we intend to stay in the championship next season, or are we going to take 2 steps back to take one forward
If you've been a long time Bulls supporter you would have realised that's what has been happening since 2006!
What we all hope is that the Club now starts taking two steps forward and only one back as far as the first Team is concerned!
Sun Jan 22, 2017 1:33 pm
Do we have a kicker yet or are we just resigned to the fact we might lose some more games due to missed kicks again? Missed kicks have cost us super league reentry in the MPG and qualification for last years playoffs in the last 2 years alone. We cant afford to drop points in the league this year through basics like that with a relegation battle on
HAPEtobehere wrote:
Do we have a kicker yet or are we just resigned to the fact we might lose some more games due to missed kicks again? Missed kicks have cost us super league reentry in the MPG and qualification for last years playoffs in the last 2 years alone. We cant afford to drop points in the league this year through basics like that with a relegation battle on
Keyes kicks goals.
Does anyone have any info on Phil Joseph? Has he signed? Could do with his experience in the pack.
