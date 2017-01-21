Geoff wrote: At present we don't have a dual reg with anyone, but with our existing injury problems even before the season starts, I'm not sure many would be let go. We used 34 players last season. The other clubs with no dual reg are Saints, Hull, Leigh and Catalans.

We (Wigan) do have an agreement, with Swinton, we sent about eight players to them last season with many playing quite a few times for them (Liam Marshall got about 20 tries for them iirc) and it has been mentioned in local papers that this will continue this year. I would imagine most of any fringe players needing game time but not ready for SL yet would go to Swinton.