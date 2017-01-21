WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:07 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6377
Location: LS9
Omari Caro and Colton Roche confirmed.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:13 pm
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 9
Location: Caravan
Alffi_7 wrote:
Ben Harrison is still without a club for next year. Seemed to have a move to Leigh lined up, but seems to have fallen through now they have brought in Burr. Would be a top addition to any squad in SL or the champ.

I don't think he can play for us due to salary cap, so he is deregistered and available.....


We'll hav him

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:06 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1577
Ethan Ryan signs too.

If we want more posts on this thread we could say Ethan will be better than Tom Johnstone, Wakefield fans love that.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:15 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4424
hindle xiii wrote:
Ethan Ryan signs too.

If we want more posts on this thread we could say Ethan will be better than Tom Johnstone, Wakefield fans love that.


Ryan clearly has got more pace.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:13 pm
Dudley User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2169
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Its rare nowadays though that loan players are much better, if any, than any of the young lads that the club can promote itself. This is just another result of Dual Reg where teams can chop and change players at a few hours notice. the exception to that rule would be if a club had a lot of money to spend and could make a decent offer to team.

I'm not so sure, we (HKR) have 2 SL standard half backs on season long loans because their coaches want them to get decent standard game time, and as I say having a coach of the calibration of Sheens or Toovey won't hurt your chances.

Rn e: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:17 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 5
Location: Keighley
This would seem to be you
http://keighleycougars.com/club-statement-eze-harper/

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:22 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7428
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Sorry about that. Some habits die hard.

Re: Rn e: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:24 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1577
BD20Cougar wrote:
This would seem to be you
http://keighleycougars.com/club-statement-eze-harper/

We're only a few days old and we're tapping players up.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, BD20Cougar, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Clearwing, coco the fullback, colgre, colly226, ComeOnYouUll, Cookie, dr_noangel, Early Bath, fifty50, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hindle xiii, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Kevin Turvey, martinwildbull, MDF3, Nelson, pie.warrior, RickyF1, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Surely not, The Writer, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, weighman, Yahoo [Bot] and 403 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,0441,70775,7054,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  