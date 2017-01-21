Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Its rare nowadays though that loan players are much better, if any, than any of the young lads that the club can promote itself. This is just another result of Dual Reg where teams can chop and change players at a few hours notice. the exception to that rule would be if a club had a lot of money to spend and could make a decent offer to team.

I'm not so sure, we (HKR) have 2 SL standard half backs on season long loans because their coaches want them to get decent standard game time, and as I say having a coach of the calibration of Sheens or Toovey won't hurt your chances.