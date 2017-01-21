|
Omari Caro and Colton Roche confirmed.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:13 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Ben Harrison is still without a club for next year. Seemed to have a move to Leigh lined up, but seems to have fallen through now they have brought in Burr. Would be a top addition to any squad in SL or the champ.
I don't think he can play for us due to salary cap, so he is deregistered and available.....
We'll hav him
Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:06 pm
Ethan Ryan signs too.
If we want more posts on this thread we could say Ethan will be better than Tom Johnstone, Wakefield fans love that.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:15 pm
hindle xiii wrote:
Ethan Ryan signs too.
If we want more posts on this thread we could say Ethan will be better than Tom Johnstone, Wakefield fans love that.
Ryan clearly has got more pace.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:13 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Its rare nowadays though that loan players are much better, if any, than any of the young lads that the club can promote itself. This is just another result of Dual Reg where teams can chop and change players at a few hours notice. the exception to that rule would be if a club had a lot of money to spend and could make a decent offer to team.
I'm not so sure, we (HKR) have 2 SL standard half backs on season long loans because their coaches want them to get decent standard game time, and as I say having a coach of the calibration of Sheens or Toovey won't hurt your chances.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:17 pm
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:22 pm
Sorry about that. Some habits die hard.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:24 pm
We're only a few days old and we're tapping players up.
