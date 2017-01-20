|
Joined: Thu Sep 14, 2006 6:19 pm
Posts: 169
|
weighman wrote:
Doncaster do have a Dual Reg Agreement with Hull BUT in 2017 we (Donny) can only use Hull players earning £50k or less , Bradford could use Hull players earning £50k+.
I think Cameron Scott will be playing a few games for Doncaster this year.
|
'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4030
Location: Bradford
|
Bramley Dog wrote:
I think Cameron Scott will be playing a few games for Doncaster this year.
Cameron signed for Hull? Another one gone
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:57 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8978
Location: bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
Cameron signed for Hull? Another one gone
Gob smacked he's gone to hull when wire and Wigan were supposed to be in for him.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:27 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 14, 2006 6:19 pm
Posts: 169
|
Nothus wrote:
Cameron signed for Hull? Another one gone
Yep. Gutted. He's going to be one hell of a player. Great signing for FC. Best they've made this season.
|
'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:13 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4422
|
Has Smith defo gone to Hull FC?
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:52 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2166
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
|
I would coaches will be more inclined to loan you players now you have Toovey onboard, as with us having Sheens they know they're going to be well coached while with you/us. Onwards and upwards and that.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:52 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 15, 2005 11:12 pm
Posts: 10740
Location: Hull
|
Saints forum say they have signed him . Not heard anything over in Hull about him signing for us ?
|
As I tread the Boulevard floor
Will I see you once more, Because you've coloured my mind .
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2897
Location: Bradford
|
It looks like the gap between the unsigned 20-ish players and the 26 mentioned in the press conference might be Academy lads signing full-time contracts
From Twitter
Reiss Butterworth @ReissButterwor2 37m37 minutes ago
Pleased to have re-signed a 2 year deal with the new Bradford Bulls
@KeenenTomlinson 22m22 minutes ago
Got to Sign for @OfficialBullsRL today #proud #bulls2017
Obviously good news to sign up young lads - but, equally obviously, we're going to need some experience!
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7308
|
Dudley wrote:
I would coaches will be more inclined to loan you players now you have Toovey onboard, as with us having Sheens they know they're going to be well coached while with you/us. Onwards and upwards and that.
Its rare nowadays though that loan players are much better, if any, than any of the young lads that the club can promote itself. This is just another result of Dual Reg where teams can chop and change players at a few hours notice. the exception to that rule would be if a club had a lot of money to spend and could make a decent offer to team.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, B0NES, Blotto, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, colly226, Cookie, Czech Bull, debaser, Dudley, eastardsley, eddievan, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Greavsie, GUBRATS, HamsterChops, Highlander, jockabull, josefw, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mike1970, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, riccado, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, senoj, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, tikkabull, Traffic, woolly07 and 440 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|