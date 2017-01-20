Well, I've pulled back the original 2017 Squad post and out of those who've not been officially announced as leaving we are left with:



Omari Caro (Winger) 2017

Ethan Ryan (Winger / Centre) 2018

Leon Pryce (Stand Off) 2017 - New Signing

Phil Joseph (Prop / Loose Forward) 2018 - New Signing

Joe Lumb (Hooker) 2019

Jon Magrin (Prop) 2018 - New Signing

Alex Foster (Centre / Second Row) 2018 - New Signing

Joe Keyes (Scrum Half) 2018

Iliess Macani (Winger) 2018 - New Signing

Ross Peltier (Prop) 2018 - New Signing

Vila Halafihi (Hooker) 2017

Johnny Campbell (Fullback / Winger) 2017

James Mendeika (Utility Back) 2017

Oscar Thomas (Stand Off / Fullback) 2017

Ross Oakes (Centre) 2017

James Bentley (Second Row / Loose Forward) 2017

Liam Kirk (Prop) 2017

Brandon Pickersgill (Fullback / Stand Off) 2017

Josh Rickett (Winger) 2017

Brandan Wilkinson (Second Row / Prop) 2017



So that leaves us with 20 players. As the club announced that we've got 26 players, that leaves at least 6 new players to be named not including replacements for any of that list who haven't signed and are being replaced