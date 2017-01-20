WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:35 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4418
vbfg wrote:
Bastian still with us I believe. Leigh Beattie too.


Class.

Anybody know if wr have managed to keep the academy lads together?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:42 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2894
Location: Bradford
vbfg wrote:
Bastian still with us I believe. Leigh Beattie too.


Surprising this didn't get a mention in the Press Conference

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:44 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2609
Well, I've pulled back the original 2017 Squad post and out of those who've not been officially announced as leaving we are left with:

Omari Caro (Winger) 2017
Ethan Ryan (Winger / Centre) 2018
Leon Pryce (Stand Off) 2017 - New Signing
Phil Joseph (Prop / Loose Forward) 2018 - New Signing
Joe Lumb (Hooker) 2019
Jon Magrin (Prop) 2018 - New Signing
Alex Foster (Centre / Second Row) 2018 - New Signing
Joe Keyes (Scrum Half) 2018
Iliess Macani (Winger) 2018 - New Signing
Ross Peltier (Prop) 2018 - New Signing
Vila Halafihi (Hooker) 2017
Johnny Campbell (Fullback / Winger) 2017
James Mendeika (Utility Back) 2017
Oscar Thomas (Stand Off / Fullback) 2017
Ross Oakes (Centre) 2017
James Bentley (Second Row / Loose Forward) 2017
Liam Kirk (Prop) 2017
Brandon Pickersgill (Fullback / Stand Off) 2017
Josh Rickett (Winger) 2017
Brandan Wilkinson (Second Row / Prop) 2017

So that leaves us with 20 players. As the club announced that we've got 26 players, that leaves at least 6 new players to be named not including replacements for any of that list who haven't signed and are being replaced
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:00 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9565
Location: Here
3 props! I hope there is another couple to be announced sometime soon.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:13 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8972
Location: bradford
debaser wrote:
3 props! I hope there is another couple to be announced sometime soon.


there's 5 on that list unless I'm missing something. joseph, peltier, magrin, kirk and wilkinson.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:21 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25894
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think Wilkinson is more of a backrower. Colton Roche has still been training with us so he could be included.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:30 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8972
Location: bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Think Wilkinson is more of a backrower. Colton Roche has still been training with us so he could be included.

good call on Roche. forgot about him.

If we had everyone on that list plus 6 more then I'm not sure why leon would say we are still skinny squad wise. I'd have thought 26-28 in first team squad would be about max we could manage financially. I still suspect their including u19s in the 26 players signed.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:33 pm
Mirfieldbull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 465
mat wrote:
there's 5 on that list unless I'm missing something. joseph, peltier, magrin, kirk and wilkinson.


Just based on numbers and positions I'd say 2 centres, second rows and props for the 6, but suspect we need more experience at dummy half, so based on the adage forwards win matches, one of the centres has to go!

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:35 pm
psychostring Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 227
Roche looked to be on the training video on the T&A website yesterday. He's also changed his twitter bio to read that he plays for the Bulls.

I think he is a prop.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:38 pm
Mirfieldbull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 465
psychostring wrote:
Roche looked to be on the training video on the T&A website yesterday. He's also changed his twitter bio to read that he plays for the Bulls.

I think he is a prop.


Perhaps he's KCNBABT's lad changed his mind about joining Cas :)
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, colgre, colly226, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, Dudley, eddievan, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fifty50, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HalifaxCougar, hereagain, Hessle rover, hindle xiii, Iggy79, jockabull, Johnbulls, kapow, Leythersteve, Lord Magoon, LU2, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mirfieldbull, Mr Hicks, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, Paul Youane, psychostring, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scumbag College, senoj, Sit down, Waldo, Spannerz, St. Enoch, taxi4stevesmith, vbfg, woolly07 and 624 guests

