paulwalker71 wrote: Quote from Ian Watson



Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?



The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...

I'm as sure as the next man that Lamb is full of it. But wasnt the terminology he used for all the RFL knew we could have had Todd Carney ready to sign? That was how I read it anyway as he was talking about a lack of interest from the RFL in his plans for the club