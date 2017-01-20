|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 346
|
With Carney signed at Salford they might have a halfback going spare?
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4029
Location: Bradford
|
bowlingboy wrote:
With Carney signed at Salford they might have a halfback going spare?
O' Brien or Lui would do very nicely indeed! Won't happen though.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2893
Location: Bradford
|
Quote from Ian Watson
Speaking to Todd over the Christmas period, I know how excited he is to come across and perform for the Club
Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?
The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25893
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1951
Location: No longer Bradford
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Quote from Ian Watson
Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?
The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...
Richard Lamb talks b0llocks. In other news, sun confirmed as hot.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 804
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Quote from Ian Watson
Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?
The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...
I'm as sure as the next man that Lamb is full of it. But wasnt the terminology he used for all the RFL knew we could have had Todd Carney ready to sign? That was how I read it anyway as he was talking about a lack of interest from the RFL in his plans for the club
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:00 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2612
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Keyes has tweeted #Bulls17 with a picture of him playing last season. Read into it what you will but it sounds like he is one of the players who have signed. At least we have an halfback pairing!!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2893
Location: Bradford
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Keyes has tweeted #Bulls17 with a picture of him playing last season. Read into it what you will but it sounds like he is one of the players who have signed. At least we have an halfback pairing!!
And a goal kicker (in case we ever get near enough the opposition line to need one)
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:14 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8967
Location: bradford
|
seems odd to say 26 signed but not release names. surely they've got to announce at least 17 names today or isnt it required to release squadlist for friendlies?. I'm guessing from ross's comments about 10 new signings that its actually pryce,mendieka + 10 first teamers plus whatevers left of u19s making up the 26. Seems safe to assume leigh beattie has been retained if he's in charge for sunday. Was anything said about john bastian? imo most important signing we could make after Toovey.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Aldy, AndyMc88, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, Block5Bull, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, colly226, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, debaser, des lawson, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, His Bobness, iseeyoujerryjerry, jockabull, Johnbulls, josefw, judge the jules, kapow, Lizzo, LU2, madasmcmadammcmad2, mickyb1234, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Paul124897, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, senoj, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, The Horses Mouth, The Writer, thepimp007, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 603 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|