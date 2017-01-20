|
With Carney signed at Salford they might have a halfback going spare?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:22 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
With Carney signed at Salford they might have a halfback going spare?
O' Brien or Lui would do very nicely indeed! Won't happen though.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:20 pm
Quote from Ian Watson
Speaking to Todd over the Christmas period, I know how excited he is to come across and perform for the Club
Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?
The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:23 pm
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:39 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Quote from Ian Watson
Wait - wasn't he all set to play for us if Lamb got the club?
The phrase 'bullsh!t merchant' comes to mind...
Richard Lamb talks b0llocks. In other news, sun confirmed as hot.
