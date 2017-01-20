|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25879
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
1pm apparently William.
Another to add to the list is Josh Rickett who according to some Fax fan that spoke to him said he's re-signed with us for 2017.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1571
|
For those of us trying to work can we have a press conference thread to keep an eye on?!
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6368Location:
LS9
|
hindle xiii wrote:
I'll do my best to do a block update of the squad thread this evening.
Good man. And I'll try not to pollute that thread with crude posts.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6368Location:
LS9
|
hindle xiii wrote:
For those of us trying to work can we have a press conference thread to keep an eye on?!
I agree. Get it all on here:viewtopic.php?f=19&t=601959
|
|