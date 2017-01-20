WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:22 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1284
Highlander wrote:
No, those are the tall tablets, white on top, dark underneath. You buy them in pint glasses with the writing on the side...


I had a fair few of them in Dublin a couple of weeks ago and I did feel much better!

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:25 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1518
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?

She's a cruel mistress.

So anywhere doing live coverage of this press conference then? Or am I going to be pressing refresh on twitter repeatedly?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:29 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25879
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toovey would be an incredible catch. However I'm not getting my hopes up yet. He may just be here for 3 weeks while he mentors some bloke we've never heard of.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:30 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1949
Location: No longer Bradford
KR just confirmed signing of Ben Kavanagh

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:32 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2889
Location: Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?


It's actually a misprint

Should have read 'T.Enter Hooker' - It's our new back up number 9, Trevor Enter :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:32 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25879
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
HamsterChops wrote:
KR just confirmed signing of Ben Kavanagh


Meh.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:34 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1949
Location: No longer Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's actually a misprint

Should have read 'T.Enter Hooker' - It's our new back up number 9, Trevor Enter :)



Enter the Hooker?

Sounds like a film title. Well, a short film...

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:38 pm
RAB-2411

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 1
ridlerbull wrote:
She's a cruel mistress.

So anywhere doing live coverage of this press conference then? Or am I going to be pressing refresh on twitter repeatedly?


Can't get access to Twitter at work, don't suppose anyone can keep others like me up to date on here? :D :BOW:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:41 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4692
When is the press conference?

Donald Trump doesn't want his inauguration being challenged for worldwide media attention.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:42 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1571
I'll do my best to do a block update of the squad thread this evening.
