Highlander wrote:
No, those are the tall tablets, white on top, dark underneath. You buy them in pint glasses with the writing on the side...
I had a fair few of them in Dublin a couple of weeks ago and I did feel much better!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:25 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?
She's a cruel mistress.
So anywhere doing live coverage of this press conference then? Or am I going to be pressing refresh on twitter repeatedly?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:29 pm
Toovey would be an incredible catch. However I'm not getting my hopes up yet. He may just be here for 3 weeks while he mentors some bloke we've never heard of.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:30 pm
KR just confirmed signing of Ben Kavanagh
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:32 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?
It's actually a misprint
Should have read 'T.Enter Hooker' - It's our new back up number 9, Trevor Enter
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:32 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
KR just confirmed signing of Ben Kavanagh
Meh.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:34 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's actually a misprint
Should have read 'T.Enter Hooker' - It's our new back up number 9, Trevor Enter
Enter the Hooker?
Sounds like a film title. Well, a short film...
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:38 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
She's a cruel mistress.
So anywhere doing live coverage of this press conference then? Or am I going to be pressing refresh on twitter repeatedly?
Can't get access to Twitter at work, don't suppose anyone can keep others like me up to date on here?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:41 pm
When is the press conference?
Donald Trump doesn't want his inauguration being challenged for worldwide media attention.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:42 pm
I'll do my best to do a block update of the squad thread this evening.
