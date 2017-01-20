|
Bull Mania wrote:
Well from the the video on the T&A of the players training i managed to see
Ethan Ryan
Leon Pryce
Joe Keyes
Oscar Thomas
Joe Lumb
Liam Kirk
Jon Magrin
Ross Peltier
Illiess Macani
Omari Caro
Johnny Campbell
Ross Oakes
Brandan Pickersgill
Basically London's reserves
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:07 am
atomic wrote:
You have had many a favour sunshine,players/staff are unemployed and need money in the bank,real lives not a case of you have no squad. What a pathetic post.
And as I say you are cherry picking the ones you want. I have no problems with that. And the players/staff are now getting a salary again from their new clubs. I have no problem with that But don't pretend you are doing it as an act of altruism. Sunshine.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:08 am
Good to see some positive's on twitter, pictures of lads training.
Fingers crossed all good news in press conference later today
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:09 am
RickyF1 wrote:
Good to see some positive's on twitter, pictures of lads training.
Fingers crossed all good news in press conference later today
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:11 am
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...
Debaser normally holds his at 4:00. Not sure whether the club's will be before or after his
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:42 am
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...
1pm according to ex T&A Ross.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:05 am
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...
Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:08 am
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this [u]tenterhooks[/u]. Do we all know him/her?
I think they are anti anxiety tablets.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:13 am
Cripesginger wrote:
I think they are anti anxiety tablets.
No, those are the tall tablets, white on top, dark underneath. You buy them in pint glasses with the writing on the side...
