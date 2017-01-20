WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:04 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1947
Location: North London
Bull Mania wrote:
Well from the the video on the T&A of the players training i managed to see

Ethan Ryan
Leon Pryce
Joe Keyes
Oscar Thomas
Joe Lumb
Liam Kirk
Jon Magrin
Ross Peltier
Illiess Macani
Omari Caro
Johnny Campbell
Ross Oakes
Brandan Pickersgill


Basically London's reserves ;)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:07 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3601
Location: Hornsea
atomic wrote:
You have had many a favour sunshine,players/staff are unemployed and need money in the bank,real lives not a case of you have no squad. What a pathetic post.

And as I say you are cherry picking the ones you want. I have no problems with that. And the players/staff are now getting a salary again from their new clubs. I have no problem with that But don't pretend you are doing it as an act of altruism. Sunshine.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:08 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 749
Location: Waiting
Good to see some positive's on twitter, pictures of lads training.

Fingers crossed all good news in press conference later today

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:09 am
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1517
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
RickyF1 wrote:
Good to see some positive's on twitter, pictures of lads training.

Fingers crossed all good news in press conference later today

Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:11 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3601
Location: Hornsea
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...

Debaser normally holds his at 4:00. Not sure whether the club's will be before or after his :wink:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:42 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1944
Location: No longer Bradford
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...


1pm according to ex T&A Ross.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:05 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 656
ridlerbull wrote:
Has a time been confirmed for said conference? I'm on tenterhooks...



Who is this tenterhooks. Do we all know him/her?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:08 am
Cripesginger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1282
woolly07 wrote:
Who is this [u]tenterhooks[/u]. Do we all know him/her?


I think they are anti anxiety tablets.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:13 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2000
Location: Bradford
Cripesginger wrote:
I think they are anti anxiety tablets.


No, those are the tall tablets, white on top, dark underneath. You buy them in pint glasses with the writing on the side...
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Aldy, alleycat, altofts wildcat, andycapp, ATS1, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, Drust, Duckman, EW for PM, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jammle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, Mirfieldbull, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, RAB90, riccado, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Surely not, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, vbfg, wombull, woolly07 and 517 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,3261,61075,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  