New coach is to be announced tomorrow, of apparent decent pedigree, and if rumours are to be considered, he has flown in from AUS.
Rohan stated he walked away from the club as he and the new owners couldn't see eye to eye, especially on the subject of the club's identity (full time/part time/competitiveness).
I'm a firm believer that the coach they wanted had already agreed terms, as a result, in not surprised talks were short and frosty.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:43 am
Love how all the supporters of other clubs are doing us a favour by taking players off our hands and giving them a wage. Just admit that the player has become available and he would do your club some good. Don't pretend it is for the good of the rugby family or some other bollox
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:42 am
You have had many a favour sunshine,players/staff are unemployed and need money in the bank,real lives not a case of you have no squad. What a pathetic post.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:54 am
Yeah, it does sound like they deliberately low-balled Smith with their offer as they'd got their own people lined up for the coaching staff.
At least you'd hope that was the case and the new owners aren't just another in the line of assmonkeys who've steered this club into once iceberg after another
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:27 am
Binosh wrote:
Yes but we have all been sat here watching, hoping for
A miracle because I for one enjoy having the Bulls around and hoping they gave KR a dose of the championship.
Some of us find it more difficult to walk away.
As much as Degsy rubbed people up the wrong way I think he may have been quite clever in doing it.
It led to a rivalry between us that's actually seen most Bulls fans happy to see Leigh upset the apple cart to the point I've adopted Leigh as the one I want to succeed in SL. Conversely, whilst most visitors to the forums are here with helpful tips on tailoring, accountancy and overcoming delusion, the Leigh gang have been massively supportive.
As with Leeds, I really look forward to the day we play you again, just not in the Champs.m eh? I hope 29 is enough to keep you safe! Good luck!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:34 am
That's why I have the slight hope that we can take what Rohan said with a pinch of salt. Makes sense if they had a coach in mind they wouldn't tell him the full plan and make things look a little grim to make his decision easier to walk away
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:37 am
^ this, I hope. Things will become a lot clearer today. Fingers crossed.
