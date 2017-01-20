Binosh wrote: Yes but we have all been sat here watching, hoping for

A miracle because I for one enjoy having the Bulls around and hoping they gave KR a dose of the championship.



Some of us find it more difficult to walk away.

As much as Degsy rubbed people up the wrong way I think he may have been quite clever in doing it.It led to a rivalry between us that's actually seen most Bulls fans happy to see Leigh upset the apple cart to the point I've adopted Leigh as the one I want to succeed in SL. Conversely, whilst most visitors to the forums are here with helpful tips on tailoring, accountancy and overcoming delusion, the Leigh gang have been massively supportive.As with Leeds, I really look forward to the day we play you again, just not in the Champs.m eh? I hope 29 is enough to keep you safe! Good luck!