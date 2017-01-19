|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 875
|
Binosh wrote:
I can appreciate you taking your frustration out on me, I would be annoyed if the owner of my club talked an awesome game, banned a fellow Chamionship club owner & then couldn't back it up because he was a 10 bob millionaire.
Yeah that's exactly why we're annoyed. Because our ex-chairman who has practically destroyed our much loved club once had a little tiff with the chairman of another club. Are you for real? Why do Leigh fans always have to make it about themselves?
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 572
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Yeah that's exactly why we're annoyed. Because our ex-chairman who has practically destroyed our much loved club once had a little tiff with the chairman of another club. Are you for real? Why do Leigh fans always have to make it about themselves?
Yes I am real, so get off your high horse and accept that although I'm in the "pro bulls" camp, leigh have just offered a lifeline to a young man who had been sold a bulls dream, flown 10k miles with his family and not been paid.
So I'm not going to sit there whilst our owner is again mocked because he offered this player a job, helped a fellow man and added a player to an "NFL roster "that would have been 2 players lighter if it wasn't for "bellend" Green.
F-all to do with it being about Leigh.
Last edited by Binosh
on Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:22 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
www.evanshalshaw.com
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:22 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7405Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Don't sit there. Walk away and get it shouted at the back of your head.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 572
|
vbfg wrote:
Don't sit there. Walk away and get it shouted at the back of your head.
Yes but we have all been sat here watching, hoping for
A miracle because I for one enjoy having the Bulls around and hoping they gave KR a dose of the championship.
Some of us find it more difficult to walk away.
|
www.evanshalshaw.com
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 875
|
Binosh wrote:
Yes I am real, so get off your high horse and accept that although I'm in the "pro bulls" camp, leigh have just offered a lifeline to a young man who had been sold a bulls dream, flown 10k miles with his family and not been paid.
So I'm not going to sit there whilst our owner is again mocked because he offered this player a job, helped a fellow man and added a player to an "NFL roster "that would have been 2 players lighter if it wasn't for "bellend" Green.
F-all to do with it being about Leigh.
Don't let it bother you buddy. You've got a good chairman who's done very well for you. You're in super league and life is good. There's a hell of a lot of hurt over this way so don't take the comments to heart.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:48 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 572
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Don't let it bother you buddy. You've got a good chairman who's done very well for you. You're in super league and life is good. There's a hell of a lot of hurt over this way so don't take the comments to heart.
Agreed thanks for the civil response, I'm looking for competition in the championship, I always was when we were in there.
I'm a RL fan, a competitive Bradford is a must.
|
www.evanshalshaw.com
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:49 pm
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6945
Location: Castleford
|
Brandon Westerman was released by Cas today - related to Joe Westerman - he's got a lot of potential. He'd be one I'd look at if I was looking for players on the quick.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:04 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 229
|
[quote="Binosh"]I can appreciate you taking your frustration out on me, I would be annoyed if the owner of my club talked an awesome game, banned a fellow Chamionship club owner & then couldn't back it up because he was a 10 bob millionaire.
However, to digress back to my original response to the gent who remarked on Leigh's squad size and Derek's well publicised mission to alter the SC, Leigh still only have a squad of 27/28 possibly 29? Which actually is very low.
I do and always have wanted Bradford to be a force but Jees some of your crew are pi$$ed.[/quote]
Not taking anything out on you & I really couldn't give a flying how many players Leigh have in there squad, it was the relevance of the little spat that I couldn't fathom.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:08 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3730
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Binosh wrote:
Agreed thanks for the civil response, I'm looking for competition in the championship, I always was when we were in there.
I'm a RL fan, a competitive Bradford is a must.
Cheers bud, we'll know more about our prospects after tomorrow I suspect and hopefully we can all start to discuss actual rugby league a bit more.
I hope Leigh take it to a few of the established sl clubs and show good teams can emerge from the championship, I think you'll have a pretty decent season, enjoy the ride.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:08 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1271
|
Sorry *again* for the interference on your board but, many days & many more pages have passed & I have a question .....
WTF happened with Rohan ?
I know you guys liked & rated him & many hoped he would stay. Just wondering as I missed the occurence of RS departure (I have been busy working & being a dad), why did the new owners not keep him ? What did he do to deserve losing his job *despite showing great faith/courage/tenacity in the face of all the prevailing issues*.
Or ....
Was it Rohan's choice ?
Mental note *page 19* for my reference to answers.
Cheers & Best of British Bulls fans.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Binosh, bobsmyuncle, bonaire, Bramley Dog, daveyz999, debaser, Duckman, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, HiramC, illy, joanneby, Nelson, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Punos, rebelrobin, rugbyreddog, Scumbag College, Sensei-Bull, Ste100Centurions, vbfg, zapperbull and 296 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|