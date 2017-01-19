|
exiledbull wrote:
The Debate surrounding the Odsal stadium is not going to disappear until its sold. The only people seemingly wanting it is the RFL. This issue has been debated to death, the supporters know it is not fit for purpose and clearly sucks the life out of the club. How can so called businessmen/Women at the RFL be so sentimental and unable to concede to Facts that are obvious to everyone else.
Not meaning to play devils advocate as there are some well informed members on this board. However If a company goes bust and your made redundant. That is it. It is up to person who's made redundant to find alternative employment. Why do some players believe that a new employer of the same trade or the RFL gratuitously hand them jobs back. I think it should be mentioned (Considering what £ some were picking up) that these professed professionals were failures on several occasions.
Anyone who wishes to play for the New club, really has to understand that the finances are tight and right now prudence has to be a priority. I think a lot of sports people tend to live in deluded world.
Hammer Mark Green if you wish but there are a lot of others who brought the club to this point. The new owners have a tough job and they are doing it.
Exactly the last two years have been a joke in terms of performance to spend ratio.
Get a keen coach and some hungry lads fortunes may well be different.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Bull Mania wrote:
To be honest i thought the same when we signed him but i was pleasantly surprised. Solid if not spectacular. Makes good ground forward and a good hard worker.
Was fantastic for Scotland especially against nz at 13
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:16 pm
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
There's NFL teams with smaller squads. Has Degsy told the RFL that they intend to ignore the substitution rule like he did with the salary cap.
We only have a squad of 27.
Can you remember when Green banned Derek from Odsal?? I bet he's fuming now he's in SL with a squad of 28 now.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:19 pm
|
Binosh wrote:
If he could understand WTF you were talking about he might
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:21 pm
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Get a keen coach and some hungry lads fortunes may well be different.
Absolutely.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Well this time tomorrow things should be a whole lot clearer.....I hope.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:31 pm
|
herr rigsby wrote:
If he could understand WTF you were talking about he might
Don't play dumb when your response already showed it.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:33 pm
|
[quote="Binosh"]Don't play dumb when your response already showed it.[/quote]
I'll try not to, how is the weather on your planet
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:37 pm
|
Binosh wrote:
We only have a squad of 27.
Can you remember when Green banned Derek from Odsal?? I bet he's fuming now he's in SL with a squad of 28 now.
Its the one thing that keeps him awake at night.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:50 pm
|
herr rigsby wrote:
I'll try not to, how is the weather on your planet
I can appreciate you taking your frustration out on me, I would be annoyed if the owner of my club talked an awesome game, banned a fellow Chamionship club owner & then couldn't back it up because he was a 10 bob millionaire.
However, to digress back to my original response to the gent who remarked on Leigh's squad size and Derek's well publicised mission to alter the SC, Leigh still only have a squad of 27/28 possibly 29? Which actually is very low.
I do and always have wanted Bradford to be a force but Jees some of your crew are pi$$ed.
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, Bets'y Bulls, Binosh, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, exiledbull, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, GUBRATS, Highlander, Johnbulls, kapow, king benny, martinwildbull, Mild Rover, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, psychostring, Rarebreed, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, SCONE, Scumbag College, Sensei-Bull, sgtwilko, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Tricky2309, vbfg and 532 guests
