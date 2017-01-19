exiledbull wrote:

The Debate surrounding the Odsal stadium is not going to disappear until its sold. The only people seemingly wanting it is the RFL. This issue has been debated to death, the supporters know it is not fit for purpose and clearly sucks the life out of the club. How can so called businessmen/Women at the RFL be so sentimental and unable to concede to Facts that are obvious to everyone else.



Not meaning to play devils advocate as there are some well informed members on this board. However If a company goes bust and your made redundant. That is it. It is up to person who's made redundant to find alternative employment. Why do some players believe that a new employer of the same trade or the RFL gratuitously hand them jobs back. I think it should be mentioned (Considering what £ some were picking up) that these professed professionals were failures on several occasions.



Anyone who wishes to play for the New club, really has to understand that the finances are tight and right now prudence has to be a priority. I think a lot of sports people tend to live in deluded world.



Hammer Mark Green if you wish but there are a lot of others who brought the club to this point. The new owners have a tough job and they are doing it.