Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:39 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1557
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Listening to Caro on the RHP show I think last years performances had a lot to do with rumours and pay being late as Rohan has mentioned


That was my guess at the time. Why would you risk your career for no pay? About the worst time to have the financial problems.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:41 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 743
Location: Waiting
I would like to see Jonny Campbell have some game time. Fingers crossed he is back to how he was before he broke his leg.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:48 pm
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 6
No inside knowledge.No son that plays for us or no real knowledge of whats been going on.But through my line of work and been in the right place at the right time.From what Ive just seen and heard.I would 100 % say Geoff Toovey will be our new coach by this time tomorrow.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:50 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7401
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It would fit well with Lowe, his former coach and the most vocal critic of his sacking from Manly. And he wasn't short of competition in being critical about it.

These are very different "Northern" beaches, mind.
Last edited by vbfg on Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:51 pm
bullsonfire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1382
Toovey has a good rant or two in him.

https://youtu.be/PmqnnpxoOT0
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:51 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3596
Location: Hornsea
Branded Bull wrote:
Lachlan Burr to Leigh Centurions

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38682199

There's NFL teams with smaller squads. Has Degsy told the RFL that they intend to ignore the substitution rule like he did with the salary cap.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:59 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 743
Location: Waiting
Looking forward to a new adventure with Bradford and to meeting the boys tomorrow. @OfficialBullsRL @BfdBullsSG @The18thManUK @MartynSadler

Brian McClennan just tweeted this. I think he is just messing.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:05 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4214
RickyF1 wrote:
Looking forward to a new adventure with Bradford and to meeting the boys tomorrow. @OfficialBullsRL @BfdBullsSG @The18thManUK @MartynSadler

Brian McClennan just tweeted this. I think he is just messing.

Brian McClennan just tweeted this. I think he is just messing.


Thibk it's a parody account or fax fan with too much time on his hands again.

I have heard the Geoff Toovey rumour from someone else too.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:07 pm
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 7
What's Matty Elliott upto theses days
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, colgre, Colly2, colly226, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, Duckman, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, Gareth1984, glow, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, hereagain, hindle xiii, HiramC, Iggy79, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, Johnbulls, judge the jules, jumper, martinwildbull, Mild Rover, Molsk111, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nothus, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pickering Red, PopTart, Rarebreed, rebelrobin, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Scumbag College, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, Toga, TrinityDave, vbfg, weighman and 583 guests

