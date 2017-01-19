|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Listening to Caro on the RHP show I think last years performances had a lot to do with rumours and pay being late as Rohan has mentioned
That was my guess at the time. Why would you risk your career for no pay? About the worst time to have the financial problems.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:41 pm
I would like to see Jonny Campbell have some game time. Fingers crossed he is back to how he was before he broke his leg.
No inside knowledge.No son that plays for us or no real knowledge of whats been going on.But through my line of work and been in the right place at the right time.From what Ive just seen and heard.I would 100 % say Geoff Toovey will be our new coach by this time tomorrow.
It would fit well with Lowe, his former coach and the most vocal critic of his sacking from Manly. And he wasn't short of competition in being critical about it.
These are very different "Northern" beaches, mind.
There's NFL teams with smaller squads. Has Degsy told the RFL that they intend to ignore the substitution rule like he did with the salary cap.
Looking forward to a new adventure with Bradford and to meeting the boys tomorrow. @OfficialBullsRL @BfdBullsSG @The18thManUK @MartynSadler
Brian McClennan just tweeted this. I think he is just messing.
RickyF1 wrote:
Looking forward to a new adventure with Bradford and to meeting the boys tomorrow. @OfficialBullsRL @BfdBullsSG @The18thManUK @MartynSadler
Brian McClennan just tweeted this. I think he is just messing.
Thibk it's a parody account or fax fan with too much time on his hands again.
I have heard the Geoff Toovey rumour from someone else too.
What's Matty Elliott upto theses days
