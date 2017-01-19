|
Well I jokingly tweeted Leon about how if Bradford fans show up Sunday with their own kit would they get a game and he responded by saying there's a signings to be announced in the next 24 hours
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:42 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
videos on facebook that the pic above appears to be a still from. Squad looks a bit healthier if we assume majority training have signed. Bald bloke appears to be taking training (mclennan?). from joe keyes recent twitter post appears that he and ethan ryan are staying.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:43 pm
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well I jokingly tweeted Leon about how if Bradford fans show up Sunday with their own kit would they get a game and he responded by saying there's a signings to be announced in the next 24 hours
Ooh, you tease!!
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:43 pm
mat wrote:
from joe keyes recent twitter post appears that he and ethan ryan are staying.
Well that would be good news.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:47 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
Well that would be good news.
What's the standard RLfans response to good news? I've forgotten...I'm well versed in the cynical, world weary and disappointed response, but good news?! No, I'll have to give that some thought....
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:51 pm
Duckman wrote:
What's the standard RLfans response to good news? I've forgotten...I'm well versed in the cynical, world weary and disappointed response, but good news?! No, I'll have to give that some thought....
I think we carefully check to see where the other shoe is, and determine if it is dropping.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:57 pm
Highlander wrote:
I think we carefully check to see where the other shoe is, and determine if it is dropping.
Gotcha. Cheers
#listens for whooshing sounds...#
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:15 pm
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:33 pm
Bulliac wrote:
No, they weren't.
Green never did 'early bird', that came from owners before him, it certainly used to be common, from the Caisley era at least.
*whooshy whoosh whoosh*
