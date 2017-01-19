WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:39 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2607
Well I jokingly tweeted Leon about how if Bradford fans show up Sunday with their own kit would they get a game and he responded by saying there's a signings to be announced in the next 24 hours
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:42 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8964
Location: bradford
videos on facebook that the pic above appears to be a still from. Squad looks a bit healthier if we assume majority training have signed. Bald bloke appears to be taking training (mclennan?). from joe keyes recent twitter post appears that he and ethan ryan are staying.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:43 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9004
Location: Bradbados
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well I jokingly tweeted Leon about how if Bradford fans show up Sunday with their own kit would they get a game and he responded by saying there's a signings to be announced in the next 24 hours


Ooh, you tease!!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:43 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1510
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
mat wrote:
from joe keyes recent twitter post appears that he and ethan ryan are staying.

Well that would be good news.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:47 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3729
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
ridlerbull wrote:
Well that would be good news.


What's the standard RLfans response to good news? I've forgotten...I'm well versed in the cynical, world weary and disappointed response, but good news?! No, I'll have to give that some thought....

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:51 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1997
Location: Bradford
Duckman wrote:
What's the standard RLfans response to good news? I've forgotten...I'm well versed in the cynical, world weary and disappointed response, but good news?! No, I'll have to give that some thought....

I think we carefully check to see where the other shoe is, and determine if it is dropping.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:57 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3729
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Highlander wrote:
I think we carefully check to see where the other shoe is, and determine if it is dropping.


Gotcha. Cheers :thumb:

#listens for whooshing sounds...#

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:15 pm
Branded Bull

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 61
Lachlan Burr to Leigh Centurions

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38682199

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:33 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1560
Bulliac wrote:
No, they weren't.

Green never did 'early bird', that came from owners before him, it certainly used to be common, from the Caisley era at least.

*whooshy whoosh whoosh*
