Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Given that we basically have no team left from last year, where is (a) the sense or (b) the justification for a -12pt deduction?
It is Cha-Lo who are doing the RFL a massive favour by taking up the compulsory Championship slot, but they haven't bought the club, and they haven't kept the team, they haven't even kept the coach and so afr as we so far know, we haven't maybe even got the Bulls name.
Cha-Lo have no connection with the previous club.
if we are on -12 because we are taking the toxic spot then by the same logic we should also be on the same fundig as the toxic team.
I can entirely see whey prepacks and phoenixes should stand a penalty, but if actual new startups get a penalty then why aren't for example Toronto on -12 points? They had as much connection with the old Bulls as we now have.
The penalty is a result of staying in the Championship, but the only people who want us to start there are the RFL. I think I speak for many by saying we should start at the bottom so we can build. Starting in the Champ puts us back 2 years min.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:47 pm
RAB90
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Stuart Fielden on Twitter wrote:
Looking forward to putting the lads @OfficialBullsRL through their paces tomorrow morning! See you at 8am lads... be ready #fieldenfitness.
Wonder if this is a one off or permanent move. Maybe blind optimism but hoping we have near enough a full squad. Chalmers & Lowe just waiting to dot the I's cross the T's and then announce on Friday rather than spouting hot air and being left with egg on face.
I did note on the RHP interview yesterday Lowe saying something along the lines of 'we want to under promise an over deliver rather than the other way around' which I was happy to hear.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:50 pm
I hate to sound positive but is this Brian Mclennan guy a well known coach?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:00 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
I hate to sound positive but is this Brian Mclennan guy a well known coach?
Squeaky Kiwi who took Leeds to Grand Finals in the late naughties. Won Tri-Nations with NZ in 2005.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:24 pm
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:27 pm
McLennan is a motivator. He's always seemed to be popular with the players he's had. He did well at Leeds and with the Kiwis. Less so with the Warriors in the NRL. He strikes me as less of a technical/tactician type. He's more old school. As a player he was a rough tough stand off for Auckland who could certainly look after himself.
TBH any coach would find the coming season a challenge!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:27 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.
Closer to 20 than 12 I'd have said.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:30 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.
3 Burgii, Cronk, Thurston, Bateman, Whitehead, Boyd, Inglis, Pryce, Mendeika and Jean Philippe Baile.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:31 pm
https://twitter.com/ParkerTandA?ref_src ... r%5Eauthor
hindle xiii wrote:
3 Burgii, Cronk, Thurston, Bateman, Whitehead, Boyd, Inglis, Pryce, Mendeika and Jean Philippe Baile.
I'd say about 16ish
Looks like Peltier and Magrin in that shot that I can see, maybe Phil Joseph too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
