Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:32 pm
BD20

Joined: Sat Jul 30, 2016 6:49 am
Posts: 52
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Given that we basically have no team left from last year, where is (a) the sense or (b) the justification for a -12pt deduction?

It is Cha-Lo who are doing the RFL a massive favour by taking up the compulsory Championship slot, but they haven't bought the club, and they haven't kept the team, they haven't even kept the coach and so afr as we so far know, we haven't maybe even got the Bulls name.

Cha-Lo have no connection with the previous club.

if we are on -12 because we are taking the toxic spot then by the same logic we should also be on the same fundig as the toxic team.

I can entirely see whey prepacks and phoenixes should stand a penalty, but if actual new startups get a penalty then why aren't for example Toronto on -12 points? They had as much connection with the old Bulls as we now have.

The penalty is a result of staying in the Championship, but the only people who want us to start there are the RFL. I think I speak for many by saying we should start at the bottom so we can build. Starting in the Champ puts us back 2 years min.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:47 pm
RAB90
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 04, 2011 7:25 pm
Posts: 142
Stuart Fielden on Twitter wrote:
Looking forward to putting the lads @OfficialBullsRL through their paces tomorrow morning! See you at 8am lads... be ready #fieldenfitness.


Wonder if this is a one off or permanent move. Maybe blind optimism but hoping we have near enough a full squad. Chalmers & Lowe just waiting to dot the I's cross the T's and then announce on Friday rather than spouting hot air and being left with egg on face.

I did note on the RHP interview yesterday Lowe saying something along the lines of 'we want to under promise an over deliver rather than the other way around' which I was happy to hear.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:50 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 338
I hate to sound positive but is this Brian Mclennan guy a well known coach?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:00 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1558
bowlingboy wrote:
I hate to sound positive but is this Brian Mclennan guy a well known coach?

Squeaky Kiwi who took Leeds to Grand Finals in the late naughties. Won Tri-Nations with NZ in 2005.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:24 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4209
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:27 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25872
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
McLennan is a motivator. He's always seemed to be popular with the players he's had. He did well at Leeds and with the Kiwis. Less so with the Warriors in the NRL. He strikes me as less of a technical/tactician type. He's more old school. As a player he was a rough tough stand off for Auckland who could certainly look after himself.

TBH any coach would find the coming season a challenge!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:27 pm
beefy1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 665
Bull Mania wrote:
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.

Closer to 20 than 12 I'd have said.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:30 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1558
Bull Mania wrote:
Simon Parker's tweeted a photo of around 12 players at training this morning. Can't make out who they are. Looked around 12 players.

3 Burgii, Cronk, Thurston, Bateman, Whitehead, Boyd, Inglis, Pryce, Mendeika and Jean Philippe Baile.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:31 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25872
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
hindle xiii wrote:
3 Burgii, Cronk, Thurston, Bateman, Whitehead, Boyd, Inglis, Pryce, Mendeika and Jean Philippe Baile.


:lol:

https://twitter.com/ParkerTandA?ref_src ... r%5Eauthor

I'd say about 16ish

Looks like Peltier and Magrin in that shot that I can see, maybe Phil Joseph too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
