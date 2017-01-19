Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

Given that we basically have no team left from last year, where is (a) the sense or (b) the justification for a -12pt deduction?



It is Cha-Lo who are doing the RFL a massive favour by taking up the compulsory Championship slot, but they haven't bought the club, and they haven't kept the team, they haven't even kept the coach and so afr as we so far know, we haven't maybe even got the Bulls name.



Cha-Lo have no connection with the previous club.



if we are on -12 because we are taking the toxic spot then by the same logic we should also be on the same fundig as the toxic team.



I can entirely see whey prepacks and phoenixes should stand a penalty, but if actual new startups get a penalty then why aren't for example Toronto on -12 points? They had as much connection with the old Bulls as we now have.