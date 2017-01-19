|
Bulliac wrote:
Probably being sold....
or signed by hudds...
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:10 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Probably being sold....
Not sold, the club never owned it, Tong high school own it.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:22 pm
AAron Bower has put on twitter all players need to be registered by 5pm tomorrow if they want to play sunday
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:22 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Not sold, the club never owned it, Tong high school own it.
I was speaking about the posts not the not the buildings etc. I'd guess that, like the weights and gym equipment, they may well have belonged to the [ex] club
Bulliac wrote:
...the weights and gym equipment, they may well have belonged to the [ex] club
They'll be stacked up in Pettit's living room. Wife fuming, "I can't see t'telly Gary".
bullsonfire wrote:
They'll be stacked up in Pettit's living room. Wife fuming, "I can't see t'telly Gary".
bullsonfire wrote:
They'll be stacked up in Pettit's living room. Wife fuming, "I can't see t'telly Gary".
cant get picture out of my head now of petit tootling back down M1 to northampton with a set of rugby posts tied to roofrack of his jag
