paulwalker71 wrote:
Just finished. If you didn't listen you saved an hour that I'll never get back
There was an announcement that that there'll be an announcement on Friday.
Apart from that..ummmm... nothing
I thought there were 2 pertinent things said:
Firstly, Leon saying that the situation in the least few weeks of the players being last to know stuff after the media and the fans hasn't been acceptable.
Secondly, Lowe referencing that there is a heck of a lot to do, it's been back to back meetings since he landed, and there is stuff that the new owners cannot yet talk about in the media.
On the first of these, the playing squad needs sorting away from the glare of publicity, and that is more important than our right to know as fans. And on the second, I assume that it refers to Odsal and the complexity of any deal that is being done, but regardless there's clearly a lot going on behind the scenes, and if there's stuff that can't be talked about then we have to take Lowe on his word that it can't be talked about.
Everyone from the administrator to the players to the owners though seems to be of one opinion that the speculation isn't helping.
Personally I have yet to hear anything that has got me either suddenly hopeful or suddenly concerned. This is going to take months to play out and we'll probably all be a lot happier if we do everything we can to reserve judgement as much as possible, support the club and support the players...
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:30 pm
So why attempt to play a friendly on Sunday?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:32 pm
Am I the only one thinking we'll find out who we've signed when they run out of the tunnel on Sunday?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:39 pm
debaser wrote:
So why attempt to play a friendly on Sunday?
Well it might get folk talking about rugby for a change
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:19 pm
Thought Lowe sounded pretty passionate about what they're going to try and do without giving much away.
Talked about supporters knowing there stuff and yo u can't fob them off and also protecting RL in the city. I found that encouraging.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:53 pm
He will no a damn site more than most of his vocal critics
I'm putting myself in the firing line here but he strikes me as a no nonsense RL
Manager who is set on doing a job.
Not a Cockney wide boy.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:08 pm
Nothus wrote:
How do you sell this to an experienced coach? Other than with bags of cash that we clearly don't have?
Fly half way around the world to a country with sh*t weather, coaching a sh*t rugby team playing in a sh*t stadium in a sh*t league in front of a sh*t crowd every week?
You could probably get away with it until they found out they'd be living in Bradford.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:23 pm
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
You could probably get away with it until they found out they'd be living in Bradford.
Odsal and the training facilities at Tong are both surprisingly accessible by road so they wouldn't have to live in Bradford. HTH ya great spacker.
