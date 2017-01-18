paulwalker71 wrote:



There was an announcement that that there'll be an announcement on Friday.



I thought there were 2 pertinent things said:Firstly, Leon saying that the situation in the least few weeks of the players being last to know stuff after the media and the fans hasn't been acceptable.Secondly, Lowe referencing that there is a heck of a lot to do, it's been back to back meetings since he landed, and there is stuff that the new owners cannot yet talk about in the media.On the first of these, the playing squad needs sorting away from the glare of publicity, and that is more important than our right to know as fans. And on the second, I assume that it refers to Odsal and the complexity of any deal that is being done, but regardless there's clearly a lot going on behind the scenes, and if there's stuff that can't be talked about then we have to take Lowe on his word that it can't be talked about.Everyone from the administrator to the players to the owners though seems to be of one opinion that the speculation isn't helping.Personally I have yet to hear anything that has got me either suddenly hopeful or suddenly concerned. This is going to take months to play out and we'll probably all be a lot happier if we do everything we can to reserve judgement as much as possible, support the club and support the players...