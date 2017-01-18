|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4201
|
Leon the first to sign up.
Henry Paul will NOT be the new coach. A big name is coming over apparently
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3719
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Leon the first to sign up.
Henry Paul will NOT be the new coach. A big name is coming over apparently
Excellent news about Leon, completely unsurprising that the completely made up rumour about Henry turned out to be just that! It was never going to be Henry Paul.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 780
|
Duckman wrote:
Excellent news about Leon, completely unsurprising that the completely made up rumour about Henry turned out to be just that! It was never going to be Henry Paul.
Totally agree they would have started on a lie if they had
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, beefy1, bigalf, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Bystander, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, Derwent, DrFeelgood, Duckman, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Jason Basin, josefw, KCNBABT, Kiyan, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, Mirfieldbull, MrPhilb, Nelson, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB90, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, The Horses Mouth, thepimp007, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, whitters, Wigan Bull, wombull and 611 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|