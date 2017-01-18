Sensei-Bull wrote: And what deal might that be?

To be fair and without going full conspiracy the blindingly obvious thing would be for the RFL to find a kerching way out of their Odsal lease farrago.I wouldn't think KPNUTS knows sod all about it, but equally I'd be amazed if ANY "buyer" walked into the cesspit that is running a rugby league club at Odsal unless they had a bigger picture that didn't include them losing a million or two in short order.I think whatever that method is, is well enough known, and that Green tried to do it too, but couldn't, as for whatevere reason he never could get his hands on the land.I am not prepared to believe its as simple as Cha-Lo agreeing to take over a 70K pa lease as well as the rest of the baggage. That would be nuts. So there MUST be something in the background and it MUST involve the land. To talk of a land deal is just stating the obvious really, nobody in their right mind would be on Day 2 of trying to get the shambolic remnants of a rugby club off the ground and into the Championship in 2 weeks, with all the financial pain that's gonna ensue, unless they have a thing. Or are quite mad. And I don't think Cha-Lo are mad.