Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 253
Location: South of Bratfud
Bullseye wrote:
Maybe if I held the lease and wanted to make some money out of it and ensure that RL was still played in Bradford in some capacity I’d be wanting to do a deal with someone I thought I could trust and control.
So imagine I get an old pal to keep the club ticking over for a bit in the meantime while a deal is done thus unlocking some money for us all and possibly the RL team too in the end.
My pal may have no money but I could, with the help of the governing body, keep it on life support until the deal is done. Then hey presto my mate is taken care of and all is well.
Just a theory.
To be fair the only one that makes sense.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:09 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4017
Location: Bradford
I was sort of thinking along the same lines as you. But what could this 'deal' possibly be?
The RFL aren't evil by nature they're just incompetent, so I don't think they're out to exploit us or anything like that.
Does anyone remember that curious article from a few months before we went into admin, where some RFL bigwig (I forget who, maybe Rimmer?) was dropping some hints about their plans for Odsal and 'exciting times ahead'. You know, the usual buzzwords.
But maybe there was something in it. Green supposedly tried for years to get the lease back off the RFL with no success. Bidders this time around wanted it but the RFL wouldn't even begin such discussions (see the recent Thorne article).
Now we suddenly have two of Nigel's cronies take over, while others (Lamb) are never given an explanation why. Chalmers and Lowe don't appear to be interested in the lease, could this be why they got the nod over other bids?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:09 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6032
Location: Bradford
amberavenger wrote:
The land at Odsal seems a long way to come for something the RFL don't look to want to give up too easily.
Especially as it isnt theirs to give up
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:11 pm
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27527Location:
MACS0647-JD
Sensei-Bull wrote:
And what deal might that be?
To be fair and without going full conspiracy the blindingly obvious thing would be for the RFL to find a kerching way out of their Odsal lease farrago.
I wouldn't think KPNUTS knows sod all about it, but equally I'd be amazed if ANY "buyer" walked into the cesspit that is running a rugby league club at Odsal unless they had a bigger picture that didn't include them losing a million or two in short order.
I think whatever that method is, is well enough known, and that Green tried to do it too, but couldn't, as for whatevere reason he never could get his hands on the land.
I am not prepared to believe its as simple as Cha-Lo agreeing to take over a 70K pa lease as well as the rest of the baggage. That would be nuts. So there MUST be something in the background and it MUST involve the land. To talk of a land deal is just stating the obvious really, nobody in their right mind would be on Day 2 of trying to get the shambolic remnants of a rugby club off the ground and into the Championship in 2 weeks, with all the financial pain that's gonna ensue, unless they have a thing. Or are quite mad. And I don't think Cha-Lo are mad.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:24 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1667
This might be a bit too positive, but maybe Chalmers and Lowe bought the franchise, together with their rich business partner(s) in the hope of actually reigniting the once famous Bradford Bulls?
These people are rugby men, and the opportunity to own such an iconic brand doesn't come around every year (well with the exception of.....)
Im hoping their intentions are the same as Koukash, oh how that man must regret not keeping his cash in his pocket for another year.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:33 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3721
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
So the RFL own the lease and have sold red hall. Most bidders and previous owners wanted the lease as it is the only means to making a play at breaking even through development. The only bidders to never mention the lease as far as we know from the public domain end up winning, they also happen to be the only bidders who have an existing relationship and some trust with the RFL and wood (rightly or wrongly). They are serious RL people who I don't think would come all the way round the world for a known waste of time. I agree with FA that there has to a plan in there somewhere between the RFL and the new owners, like all this though, unfortunately only time will tell,... or K of course.
