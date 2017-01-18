|
So what is the motivation to do the job for Chalmers and Lowe?
No money to be made.
A high likelihood of failure.
Tons of work needed.
I'm stumped as to why they're bothering? What's the motivation?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:53 am
They get the opportunity to lose their houses?
They need to divest themselves of some assets?
Lowe wants to test to see how good his cardiac bypass actually is?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:53 am
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:56 am
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:59 am
KCNBABT wrote:
The land deal at Odsal.
And what deal might that be?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:01 pm
The land at Odsal seems a long way to come for something the RFL don't look to want to give up too easily.
