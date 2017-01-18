WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Greens Charge paid in full

Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:13 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Waiting
DemonUK wrote:
So, hang on, if the administrator now sells the 'club' you will have two clubs and the original club if someone so wished could apply for membership of the RFL starting in Champ 1. Oh what a tangled web we weave.

Administrator still has old club. Thorne bought up some of the assets including the Bulls name. Chalmers is starting a brand new club that maybe can't use the Bulls moniker, the second named director of Chalmers new company is a NZ rugby league club who finished bottom of the NZ league last year and who were going to apply for a SL franchise in 2007.

They won't get an RFL licence though, so the old club is no use.

Well this is what i'm thinking as i don't really understand

Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:14 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27528
Location: MACS0647-JD
Maybe Green got paid with shares in BB2017?
Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:19 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25841
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
From what I read of Adey’s post on TotalRL it may be that Green hasn’t been paid out at all. The matter may be sub judice so I’d be grateful if we could not speculate too wildly.
Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:49 pm
Mirfieldbull
Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:49 pm

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 460
There has to be a book in this somewhere!!

Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:51 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8992
Location: Bradbados
...or even a series!
Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:25 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 651
Can we ask the BBC to use our last 8 weeks as the next case for Sherlock Holmes.

Re: Greens Charge paid in full

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:17 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27528
Location: MACS0647-JD
I am grateful for the recent Sherlock series, as I didn't think anything could be more convoluted or impenetrable than the affairs of the Bulls, but the script proved how wrong you can be.
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, altofts wildcat, amberavenger, bilko1941, Block5Bull, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, cyclone65, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, Drust, Duckman, exiledbull, fifty50, Fordy, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, king benny, les-goose, Lord Magoon, LU2, Nelson, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, oyster bay, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, Scarey71, scarrie, senoj, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 586 guests

