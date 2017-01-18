DemonUK wrote:

So, hang on, if the administrator now sells the 'club' you will have two clubs and the original club if someone so wished could apply for membership of the RFL starting in Champ 1. Oh what a tangled web we weave.



Administrator still has old club. Thorne bought up some of the assets including the Bulls name. Chalmers is starting a brand new club that maybe can't use the Bulls moniker, the second named director of Chalmers new company is a NZ rugby league club who finished bottom of the NZ league last year and who were going to apply for a SL franchise in 2007.