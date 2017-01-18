|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Waiting
|
DemonUK wrote:
So, hang on, if the administrator now sells the 'club' you will have two clubs and the original club if someone so wished could apply for membership of the RFL starting in Champ 1. Oh what a tangled web we weave.
Administrator still has old club. Thorne bought up some of the assets including the Bulls name. Chalmers is starting a brand new club that maybe can't use the Bulls moniker, the second named director of Chalmers new company is a NZ rugby league club who finished bottom of the NZ league last year and who were going to apply for a SL franchise in 2007.
They won't get an RFL licence though, so the old club is no use.
Well this is what i'm thinking as i don't really understand
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27527Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Maybe Green got paid with shares in BB2017?
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25840
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
From what I read of Adey’s post on TotalRL it may be that Green hasn’t been paid out at all. The matter may be sub judice so I’d be grateful if we could not speculate too wildly.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 460
|
There has to be a book in this somewhere!!
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8990
Location: Bradbados
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bentleberry, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, Bostwick, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, Dudley, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HaworthBull, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, HXSparky, joanneby, josefw, judge the jules, king benny, L3YTH, LeythIg, martinwildbull, Mild Rover, Mirfieldbull, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, rebelrobin, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rover 2000, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Phantom Horseman, Toga, vbfg and 701 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|