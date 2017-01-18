|
According to Companies House, on 17/1/17 a document was filed by the administrator, confirming that this charge has been satisfied "in full".
Has anybody got a clue what is going on?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:50 am
Points 5.1 - 5.9 in the administrators report sort of cover it, but as some of it is sub-judice, is intentionally light on detail.
Judge gave directions in High court on 21st November.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:52 am
Must confess I haven't a clue what any of this means.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:52 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
According to Companies House, on 17/1/17 a document was filed by the administrator, confirming that this charge has been satisfied "in full".

Has anybody got a clue what is going on?
Has anybody got a clue what is going on?
I bloody hope he hasn't got a penny back.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:54 am
Does this mean our dynamic duo bought the club out of admin?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:55 am
There's a summary by Adey on total rl, as much as is legally prudent I think.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:00 pm
Petitt still thinks the club is in admin, as the liquidation papers haven't been filed.
Thorne bought some of the IP from him.
Petitt says:
8.6 - Immediately after the (enforced ) decision to cease trading.....snip.... the RFL released a statement inviting any interested party to consider starting a new business.....
8.7 - Outside of this (unauthorised) action by the RFL, the administrators have also received 7 expressions of interest to acquire some or all of the business assets. Heads of terms have been agreed with one party...... which will be reported to creditors in due course.
