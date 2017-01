tad rhino wrote: yep. backed up to score and went straight down the tunnel. I was very impressed with burrow. he sacrificed his normal scoot game and ran the game. I honestly didn't think he had it in him but fair play

There were a few games towards the end of 2007 when he looked like he could do it. Didn't he won the harry Sunderland award then get man of the series vs new Zealand in the space of a few weeks