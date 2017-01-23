|
bowlingboy wrote:
in theory a new sponsorship deal would have to be started from scratch,
So I would say there would be some cash to be paid now to the "new" club.
The Kit and sponsors and season tickets will be in the pile of stuff to sort on Cha-lowes desk, After yesterday I'm enthused by the
new dawn we are witnessing!
I agree. Although it will be a long time before we are anywhere near competitive again. I just want a new kit to be released. That hooped one was a beauty. A resurgence with a nod to the traditional design!
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:14 pm
Kit deal being sorted now, couple of top brands on the table.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Does a post Christmas kit launch recoup the cost of producing it do you think. If not then I'd be fine to play in last year's shirt. I can just about remember when that wasn't a novelty.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:56 pm
MonkeyLover wrote:
Kit deal being sorted now, couple of top brands on the table.
Due diligence under way?
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:57 pm
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:58 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Does a post Christmas kit launch recoup the cost of producing it do you think. If not then I'd be fine to play in last year's shirt. I can just about remember when that wasn't a novelty.
Hard to say, to be fair.
Everyone who usually gets one is still without, so that just leaves the Xmas present expecters [have I just made up a new word..] - and I'd guess that many, if not all, of those would be likely to buy one. Bring it out!
Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:06 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Due diligence under way?
Yep
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:08 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Ellgren? Bukta?
Logitog, Mitre, Joe Bloggs?
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:28 pm
Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:28 pm
Suppose it depends what the RFL want us to wear.
Apparently BlueSox fans want us in a natty Sack cloth and Ashes number.
