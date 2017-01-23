Pumpetypump wrote: Does a post Christmas kit launch recoup the cost of producing it do you think. If not then I'd be fine to play in last year's shirt. I can just about remember when that wasn't a novelty.

Hard to say, to be fair.Everyone who usually gets one is still without, so that just leaves the Xmas present expecters [have I just made up a new word..] - and I'd guess that many, if not all, of those would be likely to buy one. Bring it out!