dixie
I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.
I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:03 pm
I imagine the decision on kit would be made based on main sponsors and a new kit with sponsors logos on themnot being available. If sponsorship was paid on credit card they may have claimed it back......
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:22 am
I'm led to believe provident are still on board?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:34 am
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:36 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Indeed they are
That's a positive then!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:01 am
dixie wrote:
I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.
I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.
I would expect that to be true. I can't see the £215k debt being due to old shirts, I guess they places an order at the same time they started selling season tickets for the following year. ISC probably produced a few thousand replica kits, and various other wear and it never got to market. There maybe some debt for the old shirts but not £215k.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:04 am
chances are the new owners wouldn't want to be wearing whatever was put in place by Green,
although it doesn't really matter to me what we play in as long as we play like we want to be there like yesterday.
It would be interesting to see what they come up with and when.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:29 am
Weren't we told that the new kit had already been sent and was in London awaiting payment?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:44 am
Correct me if I am wrong but if Provident are still on board won't they have to pay this year? I mean they signed a 4 year deal worth well over £1million? So they have had 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. 2017 should be the start of a new 'cycle' so to speak so Provident will have to pay for this. Should be a nice cash injection for the new club!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:58 am
in theory a new sponsorship deal would have to be started from scratch,
So I would say there would be some cash to be paid now to the "new" club.
The Kit and sponsors and season tickets will be in the pile of stuff to sort on Cha-lowes desk, After yesterday I'm enthused by the
new dawn we are witnessing!
