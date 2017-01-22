WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:10 pm
dixie






I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.

I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.





Re: Kit

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:03 pm
SCONE



I imagine the decision on kit would be made based on main sponsors and a new kit with sponsors logos on themnot being available. If sponsorship was paid on credit card they may have claimed it back......

Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:22 am
bowlingboy




I'm led to believe provident are still on board?

Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:34 am
Ferocious Aardvark






Indeed they are


Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:36 am
bowlingboy




Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Indeed they are


That's a positive then!

Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:01 am
BD20



dixie wrote:
I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.

I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.


I would expect that to be true. I can't see the £215k debt being due to old shirts, I guess they places an order at the same time they started selling season tickets for the following year. ISC probably produced a few thousand replica kits, and various other wear and it never got to market. There maybe some debt for the old shirts but not £215k.

Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:04 am
bowlingboy




chances are the new owners wouldn't want to be wearing whatever was put in place by Green,
although it doesn't really matter to me what we play in as long as we play like we want to be there like yesterday.

It would be interesting to see what they come up with and when.

Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:29 am
Bulliac






Weren't we told that the new kit had already been sent and was in London awaiting payment?



Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:44 am
Bulls Boy 2011






Correct me if I am wrong but if Provident are still on board won't they have to pay this year? I mean they signed a 4 year deal worth well over £1million? So they have had 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. 2017 should be the start of a new 'cycle' so to speak so Provident will have to pay for this. Should be a nice cash injection for the new club!





Re: Kit

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:58 am
bowlingboy




in theory a new sponsorship deal would have to be started from scratch,
So I would say there would be some cash to be paid now to the "new" club.

The Kit and sponsors and season tickets will be in the pile of stuff to sort on Cha-lowes desk, After yesterday I'm enthused by the
new dawn we are witnessing!
