dixie
I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.
I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:03 pm
I imagine the decision on kit would be made based on main sponsors and a new kit with sponsors logos on themnot being available. If sponsorship was paid on credit card they may have claimed it back......
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:22 am
I'm led to believe provident are still on board?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:34 am
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:36 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Indeed they are
That's a positive then!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:01 am
dixie wrote:
I would imagine ISC will have produced some Bradford Bulls 2017 Shirts ( whatever the initial order was from the club ). Interesting to know what they'll do with them.
I was told of the design of the home kit before Christmas, but never actually saw it.
I would expect that to be true. I can't see the £215k debt being due to old shirts, I guess they places an order at the same time they started selling season tickets for the following year. ISC probably produced a few thousand replica kits, and various other wear and it never got to market. There maybe some debt for the old shirts but not £215k.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:04 am
chances are the new owners wouldn't want to be wearing whatever was put in place by Green,
although it doesn't really matter to me what we play in as long as we play like we want to be there like yesterday.
It would be interesting to see what they come up with and when.
