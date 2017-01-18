We must still have a kit form the 70s when Sir Keith, Grayshon and Concrete were playing. OK, the shorts will be down to their knees and the big leather boots will weigh a ton but beggars can't be choosers.



On our first home game can we get as many of these lads back along with Foxy to give us a smile.

P.S. if they still fit in the kit and can run - give them a game.