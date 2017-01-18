WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:37 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1932
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
And in your home kit.


:CLAP:

Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:45 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14382
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Very good :)
Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:03 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4411
Could wear Odsal Sedgey kit for all I care. Just get out on the field

Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:19 pm
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2893
The designs that Ravensport produced were excellent. I'd like to see the squad play in that whilst our kit provider is sorted. I'm not sure where we stand with sponsors?! Are Provident, CTF and Manor Paints still involved?
Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:23 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 342
It wouldn't cost that much to go to Sports Direct and buy some plain training tops, that'd do until a deal is in place.

Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:33 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 651
HamsterChops wrote:
I wouldn't think the Sponsors is a big issue. Whilst there may be one or two that may not want their name associated with the latest club, I would think more likely they'd be happy to have their name on the kit for free for a bit until the club sort something else out.



I would want my company on the shirt. How many pictures are going to be in magazines, papers etc next week.

Re: Kit

Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:41 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 651
We must still have a kit form the 70s when Sir Keith, Grayshon and Concrete were playing. OK, the shorts will be down to their knees and the big leather boots will weigh a ton but beggars can't be choosers.

On our first home game can we get as many of these lads back along with Foxy to give us a smile.
P.S. if they still fit in the kit and can run - give them a game.

Re: Kit

Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:27 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 333
Well here may be the short term answer, Good business sense on their part if they could land the supply contract its a big one for em..

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... _/?ref=rss
