Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1932
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
And in your home kit.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:45 pm
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14382Location:
Overlooking the Canal
Very good
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:03 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4411
Could wear Odsal Sedgey kit for all I care. Just get out on the field
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:19 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2893
The designs that Ravensport produced were excellent. I'd like to see the squad play in that whilst our kit provider is sorted. I'm not sure where we stand with sponsors?! Are Provident, CTF and Manor Paints still involved?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:23 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 342
It wouldn't cost that much to go to Sports Direct and buy some plain training tops, that'd do until a deal is in place.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:33 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 651
HamsterChops wrote:
I wouldn't think the Sponsors is a big issue. Whilst there may be one or two that may not want their name associated with the latest club, I would think more likely they'd be happy to have their name on the kit for free for a bit until the club sort something else out.
I would want my company on the shirt. How many pictures are going to be in magazines, papers etc next week.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:41 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 651
We must still have a kit form the 70s when Sir Keith, Grayshon and Concrete were playing. OK, the shorts will be down to their knees and the big leather boots will weigh a ton but beggars can't be choosers.
On our first home game can we get as many of these lads back along with Foxy to give us a smile.
P.S. if they still fit in the kit and can run - give them a game.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:27 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 333
