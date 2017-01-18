bowlingboy wrote: If we did ISC for £215k we might have to think about a change of supplier anyhow.

Again though, it depends who you mean by "we". The old company did them for that. The new company, which yes is trying to look like the old company, hasn't done them out of anything.You couldn't blame them for not wanting to risk it again, but by all rights, the new company have done nothing at all wrong to anyone yet (except maybe a few staff members of course as documented elsewhere).