I must have enough shirts from various years if they drop me a line
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:29 am
bowlingboy wrote:
Ravensport had a kit ready to go?
We still have two friendlies to play?
Fair point. If we're stuck, I'm sure Ravensport could provide that excellent looking kit in the meantime.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:33 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Fair point. If we're stuck, I'm sure Ravensport could provide that excellent looking kit in the meantime.
If we did ISC for £215k we might have to think about a change of supplier anyhow.
I don't know if Raven could keep up with our demand? without meaning to sound disrespectful and certainly we have nothing to be big headed about, I just don't know how big they are?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:39 am
You will be playing in Huddersfield's away kit
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:39 am
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:49 am
bowlingboy wrote:
If we did ISC for £215k we might have to think about a change of supplier anyhow.
Again though, it depends who you mean by "we". The old company did them for that. The new company, which yes is trying to look like the old company, hasn't done them out of anything.
You couldn't blame them for not wanting to risk it again, but by all rights, the new company have done nothing at all wrong to anyone yet (except maybe a few staff members of course as documented elsewhere).
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:53 am
Kit companies must get stung for cash all the time by hopeless sports clubs. I suspect they can handle it.
