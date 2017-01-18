|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 326
|
If the game goes ahead on Sunday which I would have thought it will now.
We haven't got a kit to wear?
Could we wear last year's? How would we stand with sponsors?
Can see chalmers rooting round stores and dragging an SGS kit out.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 531
Location: Bradford
|
Not just the sponsors to worry about - I don't think we can even use the Bulls logo as things stand.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27524Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
amberavenger wrote:
Not just the sponsors to worry about - I don't think we can even use the Bulls logo as things stand.
Why not? I don't see any big problem with that.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: No longer Bradford
|
I wouldn't think the Sponsors is a big issue. Whilst there may be one or two that may not want their name associated with the latest club, I would think more likely they'd be happy to have their name on the kit for free for a bit until the club sort something else out.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 326
|
We surely cant wear last years though as we would be seen to be trading as the old club, a rightly so?
Who even knows what these guys intend on us been called???
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 117
|
You owe Isc 215,000 don't you? If so surely they won't let you use their brand
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: No longer Bradford
|
djhudds wrote:
You owe Isc 215,000 don't you? If so surely they won't let you use their brand
The current company owes them nothing. The previous company owed them a large amount.
Personally if I was in charge of ISC and I wanted a deal with the new company (which they may not after being burned by the previous one), I may be happy to let them use it as a gesture of goodwill until the new kit is sorted, provided it was my company sorting it.
As far as appearing as the previous company, I think using Odsal, potentially the Bulls name and logo and half the players probably does that already to be quite honest. I've seen a supporters team play in a borrowed Bulls kit before, it didn't mean they were part of the club.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8988
Location: Bradbados
|
Surely, using their branded kit would be an advert for ISC, and therefore means some of the 215,000 could be deducted from their account?
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 250
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Or perhaps some kind of gaffer tape over the logo may be in order then?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:24 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 326
|
Ravensport had a kit ready to go?
We still have two friendlies to play?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, Bendybulls, bigalf, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, Duckman, exiledbull, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Inoffski1, josefw, KCNBABT, Kiyan, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, MrPhilb, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, The Horses Mouth, thepimp007, vbfg, weighman, whitters, wombull and 601 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|