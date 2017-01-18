WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:51 am
bowlingboy
If the game goes ahead on Sunday which I would have thought it will now.
We haven't got a kit to wear?

Could we wear last year's? How would we stand with sponsors?

Can see chalmers rooting round stores and dragging an SGS kit out.

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:59 am
amberavenger
Not just the sponsors to worry about - I don't think we can even use the Bulls logo as things stand.

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:01 am
Ferocious Aardvark
amberavenger wrote:
Not just the sponsors to worry about - I don't think we can even use the Bulls logo as things stand.


Why not? I don't see any big problem with that.
Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:06 am
HamsterChops
I wouldn't think the Sponsors is a big issue. Whilst there may be one or two that may not want their name associated with the latest club, I would think more likely they'd be happy to have their name on the kit for free for a bit until the club sort something else out.

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:09 am
bowlingboy
We surely cant wear last years though as we would be seen to be trading as the old club, a rightly so?
Who even knows what these guys intend on us been called???

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:11 am
djhudds
You owe Isc 215,000 don't you? If so surely they won't let you use their brand

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:15 am
HamsterChops
djhudds wrote:
You owe Isc 215,000 don't you? If so surely they won't let you use their brand


The current company owes them nothing. The previous company owed them a large amount.

Personally if I was in charge of ISC and I wanted a deal with the new company (which they may not after being burned by the previous one), I may be happy to let them use it as a gesture of goodwill until the new kit is sorted, provided it was my company sorting it.

As far as appearing as the previous company, I think using Odsal, potentially the Bulls name and logo and half the players probably does that already to be quite honest. I've seen a supporters team play in a borrowed Bulls kit before, it didn't mean they were part of the club.

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:19 am
Bulliac
Surely, using their branded kit would be an advert for ISC, and therefore means some of the 215,000 could be deducted from their account?
Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:20 am
Scarey71
Or perhaps some kind of gaffer tape over the logo may be in order then?

Re: Kit

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:24 am
bowlingboy
Ravensport had a kit ready to go?
We still have two friendlies to play?
