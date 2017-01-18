djhudds wrote: You owe Isc 215,000 don't you? If so surely they won't let you use their brand

The current company owes them nothing. The previous company owed them a large amount.Personally if I was in charge of ISC and I wanted a deal with the new company (which they may not after being burned by the previous one), I may be happy to let them use it as a gesture of goodwill until the new kit is sorted, provided it was my company sorting it.As far as appearing as the previous company, I think using Odsal, potentially the Bulls name and logo and half the players probably does that already to be quite honest. I've seen a supporters team play in a borrowed Bulls kit before, it didn't mean they were part of the club.